(The Center Square) – Unarmed activists blocked northbound traffic on Interstate-5 for about an hour in protest of the Tigray War in Ethiopia.
A number of demonstrators blocked traffic near the Olive Way exit on the interstate highway with their vehicles covered in the Tigray flag on Nov. 4. Spread across the freeway was a message saying “Our families are being murdered! #Tigray genocide."
The Washington State Department of Transportation said on social media shortly afterwards that “due to the activity on northbound I-5 in Seattle, please avoid the area and use/expect extra congestion on alternate routes. All northbound lanes in downtown are closed, and the westbound I-90 off-ramp to NB I-5 is closed.”
Washington State Patrol troopers reached the scene and cleared the activists within an hour of the protest. No arrests were made at the scene.
The state department said the protest resulted in a four mile backup of traffic.
Seattle was not the only place were protestors against the Tigray War demonstrated. On Sunday, protestors blocked traffic on the George Mason Memorial Bridge that connects Arlington, VA to Washington D.C. Tigray flags were waved while banners that read "Stop supporting Tigray genocide" were spread across the hood of cars.
The Tigray War is considered to have caused the deaths of over 600,000 people, making it the deadliest conflict currently ongoing in the world. On Nov. 3, the Ethiopian Government and forces from the country's Tigrayan region signed a truce. This is not the first ceasefire since the war began on Nov. 4, 2020. In August, there was a breach of a declared ceasefire months after both sides had agreed upon it.
The Washington State Patrol did not respond to a request for comment on the about the incident in Seattle generally and specifically why no one was arrested for halting traffic on I-5.