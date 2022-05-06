(The Center Square) – A second ethics complaint has been filed in as many days against an official affiliated with the City of Spokane accused of derailing the process to select a new homeless shelter operator.
Tom Bassler, a retired pathologist in Spokane, has filed a formal complaint against Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs with the Spokane Ethics Commission. That group is an arm of the city charged with holding public employees and government leaders accountable for improprieties.
Bassler has accused Beggs of disclosing confidential information that contributed to Mayor Nadine Woodward’s decision to restart the Request for Proposals process to select a shelter operator.
Several weeks ago, Woodward said the review of applications had been “compromised” by the possibility of outside influence.
“The collapse of the recent shelter RFP process is worrisome and costs the city money,” said Bassler on Thursday after submitting the complaint.
One of the reasons given by Woodward for stopping the application review process was that information about the applicants had been publicly released.
Beggs later acknowledged that he had obtained the applications from the Continuum of Care Board, charged with reviewing them to bring forward a recommendation. Beggs said that he distributed the information to his fellow councilors.
He later told The Center Square that it had been his understanding that the committee reviewing the RFPs had completed its work and made a recommendation to the full COC board, at which time the council should have been informed.
“Not only does it appear that Council President Beggs obtained confidential information by virtue of his position, but he may also have abused his position by making the proposals public, in violation of the law,” said Bassler. “As an attorney and leader of the council, this conduct is even more egregious.”
Beggs was unable to be immediately reached for comment about the complaint.
Bassler said city law requires that council members be held to a strict code of ethics, uphold the highest standards of responsibility, and be above even the appearance of unethical conduct.
He said Beggs should have no problem with a review of his actions taking place given that he stated in 2021 that “even the appearance of conflict is concerning.” That statement was made during a 2021 investigation by the Washington State Auditor’s Office into a city’s procurement process under Stuckart’s leadership, he said.
"I was inspired by Councilor Bingle’s efforts to shine a light on issues concerning Stuckart, and I want to make sure we also review Council President Begg’s actions during the procurement process as well,” said Bassler.
He was referencing an ethics complaint filed by Bingle against Stuckart on Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for investigation.
Bingle said Stuckart participated in the review process of three applicants. One of these was Jewels Helping Hands, which provides the unsheltered with food and other basic needs. Under the Jewels proposal, Stuckart was suggested to serve as a first-year project manager with a salary of $151,200.
Stuckart had been council president from 2012-19 and had run for mayor in 2019. In addition, he had served with several organizations affiliated with the city so could not plead ignorance of policies guiding how decisions are made, said Bingle.
He said it wasn’t enough for Stuckart to have refrained from voting because the COC board’s charter states that members must fully disclose the nature of a conflict and “recuse themselves from discussing, lobbying or voting” whenever they or any immediate family members have a financial or personal interest in a matter before the board.
Stuckart was unable to be reached for comment.
Woodward is seeking to establish a shelter in a vacant warehouse at 4320 E. Trent Avenue. She has asked the city council to rezone the heavy industrial property to accommodate a shelter in the 33,000-square-foot shelter.
Bingle has criticized the council for not granting the rezone request and taking other actions that “sabotage” the work being done by the mayor's administration.