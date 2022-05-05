(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle filed an ethics complaint against Ben Stuckart, chair of Spokane’s Continuum of Care Board.
The complaint this week, accusing Stuckart of improper actions, has been sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for investigation.
“I have a big problem with government corruption,” Bingle told The Center Square on Thursday. “I believe that Mr. Stuckart has enough experience in how government processes work to know that he was violating a conflict of interest policy by influencing a decision that would have brought him direct gain.”
Bingle was referencing Stuckart’s service as city council president from 2012-19 and his mayoral run in 2019, as well as long-time service with organizations that work closely with the city.
Stuckart was unable to be immediately reached for comment about the ethics complaint.
The Continuum of Care Board partners with the city to develop policies to help the homeless and distribute federal Housing and Urban Development funding. The board led by Stuckart was recently tasked with recommending a potential operator for a 33,000-square-foot shelter at 4320 E. Trent Avenue.
Bingle said Stuckart participated in the review process of three applicants. One of these was Jewels Helping Hands, which provides the unsheltered with food and other basic needs. Under the Jewels proposal, Stuckart was suggested to serve as a first-year project manager with a salary of $151,200.
“I can’t imagine that his participation in the discussion about who to recommend was just a lapse in judgement,” said Bingle.
He said it wasn’t enough for Stuckart to have refrained from voting because the board’s charter states that members must fully disclose the nature of a conflict and “recuse themselves from discussing, lobbying or voting” whenever they or any immediate family members have a financial or personal interest in a matter before the board.
This is not the first time that Stuckart has faced an investigation for wrongdoing.
A state auditor’s report found in 2021 that Stuckart, in his capacity as council president, may have violated city conflict of interest law when he allegedly helped steer a contract for a warming center to Jewels in 2019. In several media reports, Stuckart denied this claim.
According to city records, the 2021 audit also stated that Jewels was considered “High Risk” due to an unclear relationship with the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, a nonprofit that helps vulnerable populations.
In another instance in 2014, Stuckart was at the center of an ethics complaint and was later fined $250 by the city’s Ethics Commission. In that matter, he admitted to forwarding confidential information to the Spokane Firefighters Union amid a pending legal matter between the city and a union official.
Bingle said Stuckart’s actions in April contributed to Mayor Nadine Woodward restarting the review process for shelter operators.
Woodward also said the process had been derailed by the three proposals being publicly shared before an internal review process had been completed. She said the leaking of information had opened the process to outside influence.
Current Council President Breean Beggs later acknowledged that he had obtained the proposals from Continuum of Care and forwarded the information to other councilors for review.
After the selection process for shelter operator was paused, Bingle called out the council for asking Woodward to perform “impossible tasks” by making demands that were constantly changing.
He said Thursday that some councilors seem willing to put the homeless in harm's way to sabotage the work being done by Woodward’s administration.
After criticizing the mayor via a letter in January for not moving fast enough to nail down the location for a shelter, Bingle said the council has bogged down the entire process to make that happen.
After visiting more than 90 sites to find one that was workable, Bingle said the mayor asked in April to have the Trent property rezoned from heavy-industrial use to accommodate a shelter.
Councilors Betsy Wilkerson and Karen Stratton voted against the proposal, stating that they did not have enough information to proceed. Councilor Zack Zappone was not present at the meeting where the vote took place, but the issue was not brought back to the table on Monday as expected after he indicated that he, also, would be a no vote.
Bingle said the zoning change was proposed as an emergency to get the shelter project rolling, so five instead of the usual quorum of four votes was needed for approval, which was no longer possible. He said the rezone can be brought forward through the standard review process, but that will take much more time.
After the rezone was rejected to stall lease negotiations, Bingle said the council set a new standard for siting shelters that limited capacity to 100 people per acre. Woodward had planned to open the Trent site to 250 people, and more during extreme weather events.
“Nothing is ever good enough for us,” he said of the council’s attitude. “Dozens of people in the administration were working on this and we keep pulling the rug out from under them.”
If the new capacity restriction was broadly applied, Bingle said the Cannon Shelter in Spokane can only house 27 people instead of 50; the House of Charity 77 instead of 100; and the Way Out transitional center only 12 instead of 60.
“We are making things worse not better,” said Bingle, who voted against the capacity limitation. “The frustration here is that the mayor was basically accused in that letter from the city council of leaving people in the street to die by not moving quickly enough. Only now, the city council seems intent on leaving more people out on the street. What is a reasonable person to make of this?”
What needs to happen, he believes, is that the council needs to begin working alongside the mayor’s office to address the very serious challenge of homelessness.