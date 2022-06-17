(The Center Square) – An ethics complaint filed last month against Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs is moving forward, according to Assistant City Attorney Sam Faggiano.
“The [Ethics] Commission is in the process of coordinating schedules for the next meeting on this matter, which could potentially decide the merits of the complaint,” he wrote in a June 16 email to The Center Square.
The commission is the arm of the city charged with holding public employees and government leaders accountable for improprieties.
In early May, an allegation of wrongdoing was filed against Beggs by Tom Bassler, a retired pathologist in Spokane.
He accused Beggs of disclosing confidential information that contributed to Mayor Nadine Woodward’s decision to restart the Request for Proposals process to select a homeless shelter operator.
One of the reasons given by Woodward for stopping the process was that information about the applicants had been publicly released.
Beggs said he obtained the applications from the Continuum of Care Board, charged with reviewing candidates to bring a recommendation to the council. He then forwarded that information via email to city staff and council members for review before an upcoming meeting.
On Friday, Beggs emailed a statement to The Center Square about the commission’s decision to proceed with an investigation into the matter.
"I was pleased that commissioners noted during their meeting that there was no specific allegation of an ethics violation under the code and look forward to responding to anything mores specific that the complainant brings forward at the next hearing beyond the general allegation that there 'may' have been a violation,” he wrote.
Beggs had written the commission a letter asking for the complaint to be dismissed outright. He said the information he received about shelter provider applicants was never provided to the public, and he stood to benefit nothing by passing it along to city officials.
He reiterated that it had been his understanding when sending out the information that the review committee of the Continuum of Care Board had completed its scoring process, which meant it was time for council involvement.
Bassler did not reply to a request for comment about the commission’s June 15 decision to look further into the complaint.
In May, he said city law requires that council members be held to a strict code of ethics, uphold the highest standards of responsibility, and be above even the appearance of unethical conduct.”
Bassler said he was “inspired” to take action after Councilor Jonathan Bingle filed an ethics complaint against Ben Stuckart, chair of the Continuum of Care board, about a related matter.
Bingle filed his complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for investigation.
Bingle said Stuckart participated in the review process of three applicants. One of these was Jewels Helping Hands, which provides the unsheltered with food and other basic needs. Under the Jewels proposal, Stuckart was suggested to serve as a first-year project manager with a salary of $151,200.
He said it wasn’t enough for Stuckart to have refrained from voting because the COC board’s charter states that members must fully disclose the nature of a conflict and “recuse themselves from discussing, lobbying or voting” whenever they or any immediate family members have a financial or personal interest in a matter before the board.
Stuckart was unable to be reached for comment.