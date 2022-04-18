(The Center Square) – Energy Northwest (EN) in Richland is working to provide eight more stations for motorists to charge electric vehicles along a section of U.S. Route 12 known as the White Pass Scenic Byway.
Construction is set to begin on the charging stations this spring and be completed by the end of the year. The project is funded by two grants secured by EN. One for $1.15 million from the Clean Energy Fund of the Washington Department of Commerce, and the other is $667,000 from the TransAlta Coal Transition Fund.
The 110 miles of SR 12 from near Naches west to Marys Corner has remained an underserved corridor for electric vehicle drivers. Adding charging stations will help connect travelers between eastern and western Washington, say EN officials.
“Energy Northwest is striving to help Washington state meet its climate goals and looking to ways we can make an impact in both the energy and transportation sectors," said Greg Cullen, EN’s vice president for Energy Services & Development, in a company website post. “As transportation evolves, getting the infrastructure in place is vital for communities across Washington."
The work to add more charging stations comes as Gov. Jay Inslee and the legislature set a new goal in the state’s transportation plan for only electric vehicles to be sold in the state just eight years from now.
According to EN, the White Pass project is a collaborative effort with Lewis County Public Utility District and Twin Transit, the White Pass Scenic Byway organization, Benton Rural Electric Association and involved communities.
“Highway 12 is integral for east to west travel, with stretches of rural areas through Lewis, Pierce and Yakima counties. It's designated as an underserved corridor for EV drivers," posted Jennifer Harper, EN project developer. “There was a desire and support from local communities along the route to bring this effort together."
The byway takes motorists within view of Mount Rainier, Mount St. Helens and Mount Adams.
Each of the new stations will include at least one DC fast charger and one Level 2 charger.
“Transportation is Washington's largest source of polluting greenhouse gas emissions, and the 2021 State Energy Strategy emphasizes the essential need to improve the design and operation of our state's transportation networks," said Washington State Department of Commerce assistant director Michael Furze. “Establishing charging infrastructure along the White Pass Scenic Byway is a necessary step towards electrifying Washington's transportation sector. We support Energy Northwest's efforts to connect communities and the regions across our state by making long distance electric charging possible in this beautiful part of our state."
EN already has been involved in installation of electric vehicle charging stations in eastern and central Washington. These sites include Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Connell, Prosser, George, Cle Elum, Ellensburg and Yakima.
Once the stations are operating, drivers can find them on the PlugShare website and mobile app.