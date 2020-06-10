(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed by employees against Seattle-based Amazon claims the company has not done enough to protect them or their families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The concerns stem primarily from one of the company’s distribution centers, located in New York, but Amazon said it has taken several steps to safeguard employees from getting sick.
“We are saddened by the tragic impact COVID-19 has had on communities across the globe, including on some Amazon team members and their family and friends,” the company said in a statement. “From early March to May 1, we offered our employees unlimited time away from work, and since May 1 we have offered leave for those most vulnerable or who need to care for children or family members.”
The lawsuit says the company has erected a “façade of compliance” while pressuring employees to report to work and process orders under conditions that make social distancing impossible.
Amazon said it invested $4 billion since April on safety measures such as masks, gloves, temperature checks, hand sanitizer and enhanced cleaning methods. The company confirmed that nine of its employees have died of coronavirus, but would not confirm how many have tested positive for the disease.
The complaint does not seek monetary compensation, but rather a court order forcing Amazon to expand its leave policy and give workers more free time during shifts to wash their hands.
Across Washington state, there have been 24,354 confirmed cases of coronavirus to date and 1,176 deaths.
The virus has been especially aggressive in Yakima County, southeast of Seattle, which reported 175 new cases on Sunday and 215 on Monday, bringing the total to 4,929. That is second only to King County with 8,529.
Health officials there are asking people to take more precautions and are concerned about higher numbers in the near future due to recent large public gatherings.
To be eligible to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-step plan for reopening, a county must be below 25 new cases per 100,000 residents for 14 days. Yakima County’s infection rate is at 537 per 100,000 residents over 14 days.
Inslee also has extended an emergency order through Aug. 1 aimed at protecting the jobs of people in at-risk categories, including those age 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions.
The order bars employers from permanently replacing at-risk workers and says those employees must be given the option of working remotely. If that is not feasible, at-risk workers can use accrued leave and unemployment benefits instead.