(The Center Square) – Last year, a Law Enforcement Data Collection Advisory Group for Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office unanimously adopted a list of recommendations for a police database program, all of which were approved by Ferguson.
Among those recommendations is a pilot program “feasibility study” for a data archive of police use-of-force incident recordings made by the public, a concept Ferguson’s own attorneys warned in emails obtained by The Center Square is fraught with legal problems.
In 2021, the state legislature enacted Senate Bill 5259, which set up the advisory group to provide recommendations on how to better collect police data. Among the group’s members is Dr. Martina Morris, a retired University of Washington professor of statistics and sociology and member of the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, whose analysis on police pursuit fatalities has drawn criticism.
Among the advisory group's recommendations adopted in March 2022 is a “feasibility analysis” for a data archive where members of the public could submit videos, photos, and other recordings of police use of force incidents, which would also be viewable by the public. The Attorney General’s Office last year put out a request for proposals, or RFP, for a university to implement those recommendations via a statewide Law Enforcement Use of Force Data Program.
Prior to the advisory group’s final meeting on March 25, Ferguson's Chief of Staff Mike Webb wrote a March 16 email to several attorneys in the Attorney General's Office regarding the public database. “We want to put the question to a broad group of attorneys in the office to see on a very basic, fundamental level whether this recommendation would be lawful or not,” the email states.
According to Webb’s email, concerns had been raised by members of the public along with Managing Assistant Attorney General Laura Twitchell, who noted the enormous workload involved to authenticate legitimate recordings while blocking illegal content submitted. Additionally, she noted social media already allows the public to post recordings.
In a March 21 email reply to Webb, several state attorneys wrote that the program would open the Attorney General’s Office to legal liability, since it would be created through an RFP.
They also warned the program could run afoul of the Washington State Criminal Records Privacy Act, which regulates how criminal records, which can include victim information, are handled and by what agencies.
One attorney in the email wrote that there could also be privacy problems with a public database if, for instance, the recording was done by a juvenile of a domestic violence incident occurring on private property.
According to the advisory group’s March 25 meeting minutes, several members also had reservations about the public database. Lead Program Manager of Microsoft's Justice Reform Initiative Marie Pryor “expressed concern that bystanders captured in videos do not consent to being part of the public archive and suggested responsible redactions,” while Lynwood Police Sergeant Chris Breault “expressed concern about anonymous submissions.”
While the Attorney General's Office may be liable for the public database, it could also place the university in a legal bind. According to the RFP, the Attorney General's Office would ultimately decide whether to move forward with the public database. If so, the university would be required to develop it, regardless of the feasibility analysis' conclusions.
In a December 16 letter to the Attorney General’s Office, former King County prosecutor and Police Strategies LLC President Bob Scales wrote that “the biggest problem with the public data archive is that it requires an institution of higher education to engage in activities that are not part of its core academic mission, because the public data archive requires universities to become an investigatory agency."
“Any mistakes the university makes could expose it to civil and possibly criminal liability," Scales wrote. "While there is no stated goal for this type of video collection project, it appears that the policing activists want to compare public video footage with officers’ statements to determine whether or not the officers are being truthful in their reports. This will turn the university not only into an investigatory agency but also a disciplinary agency as well.”
The Attorney General Office’s RFP closed Dec. 23.