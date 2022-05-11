(The Center Square) – Washington state has 73 municipalities on “2022’s Cities with the Most & Least College Debt” report put out by WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared the median student-loan balance against the median earnings of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree in more than 2,500 cities in the U.S.
Ranked in the third percentile, Ellensburg in central Washington is the most overleveraged city in the Evergreen State, with a median student debt of $20,193, compared to median earnings of $32,772 for bachelor’s degree holders. That translates into a student debt to median earnings ratio of almost 62%.
Sammamish, a city in King County that is bordered by Lake Sammamish to the west and the Snoqualmie Valley to the east, is the least overleveraged city in Washington. Ranked in the 99th percentile, Sammamish has a median student debt of $19,659, compared to mean earnings of $108,167. That translates into a student debt to median earnings ratio of 18.17%.
With college graduations just around the corner and the country in the midst of record-breaking inflation, student debt has become a hot-button political issue. President Joe Biden is considering forgiving at least some student loan debt, to the delight of some and the consternation of others.
Student debt sits at $1.61 trillion, according to Wallet Hub, which works out to about $37,000 per borrower.
“High balances combined with a payoff timeline that lasts into middle age force many graduates to significantly delay or forego other financial goals such as saving for retirement or buying a home,” the WalletHub report states. “Paying back student loans has also become even more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the government allowed temporary forbearance on federal student loans through May 1, 2022.”
The 10 most overleveraged cities on the list:
Selma, Alabama
Ypsilanti, Michigan
Avon Park, Florida
Cordele, Georgia
Ridgeland, Mississippi
Orangeburg, South Carolina
Hattiesburg, South Carolina
Ashland, Kentucky
Ithaca, New York
Clarkson, Georgia
The 10 least overleveraged cities on the list:
Coachella, California
Sunnyvale, California
Bronxville, New York
Delano, California
Gilroy, California
Milpitas, California
Sammamish, Washington
Menlo Park, California
Fremont, California
Vienna, Virginia