(The Center Square) – Edmonds City Council passed an ordinance making it illegal to stay on public property overnight.
This ordinance was passed on May 17. It enforces penalties to individuals camping on public property overnight if they refuse shelter options that are available at the time. If the individuals refuse, first time violators will face a misdemeanor with a maximum fine of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.
While the ordinance was ultimately passed by the council, some of the councilmembers argued against it. Councilmember Laura Johnson believes this ordinance shows a lack of compassion toward the homeless.
“Compassion would be leading with services and increasing shelter before even considering an ordinance like this,” Johnson said in the city council meeting. “Instead of increasing shelter prior to passing this ordinance, we are really just saying to people: ‘go elsewhere, you are not welcome here.’”
The ordinance requires that shelter and services be offered to the homeless before the penalties are enforced. The shelter must be within a 35-mile radius of Edmonds City Hall. If no such shelter exists, the ordinance is suspended.
Additionally, courts must inquire about a person's ability to pay the fines. If the individual is unable to pay any fines, the court can waive them and impose community service instead.
The Edmonds Police Department said in an email to The Center Square that they would enforce this new ordinance “as a last resort when all other efforts have been exhausted.”
EPD mentioned some of the programs they offer homeless individuals as of now in order to ensure they have shelter.
“At this time the city utilizes motel vouchers in addition to partnerships with many services providers in the region such as the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation Car Camp, YWCA Pathways Shelter in South Lynnwood,” EPD said. “Further, Housing Hope has a large project planned in Edmonds and the city is in active conversations with Snohomish County to acquire and operate a motel respite program in Edmonds."
Washington State Department of Corrections data from 2019 shows that the cost per person per day in a minimum institution like Edmonds City Jail was $92.72. If someone was to receive the 90 day sentence under this ordinance, it would cost about $8,345 for 90 days of jail time for a person, before we adjust for inflation.
Councilmember Susan Paine cited statistics from the consultancy Kone on how bad the homelessness problem in Edmonds, saying that there are about 450 people who are homeless within the city. However, Paine said the majority of those people are living with friends or family members and only a small number of the homeless are out sleeping in the public areas. Paine agrees with Johnson that the ordinance should not come before more actions to implement shelter options within the city.
“If we are going to start penalizing people and fining them $1,000, that’s really kicking someone while they’re trying to get their stuff put back together,” Paine said in the meeting.
The nearest shelter available for individuals in Edmonds is the YMCA in Lynnwood, about 5 miles away. However, the YMCA only accommodates women and children.