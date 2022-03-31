(The Center Square) – Washington state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republlic, says rural small businesses will get a much-needed economic boost now that Gov. Jay Inslee has signed legislation she proposed into law.
House Bill 1015 created the Equitable Access to Credit Program within the Department of Commerce for the purpose of awarding grants to qualified lending institutions. Maycumber said the program will provide small businesses with easier access to credit.
“Entrepreneurs and small businesses are a key to bringing economic stability to rural and underserved communities,” she said.
HB 1015 also creates a Business and Occupation (B&O) tax credit for contributions made to the program.
"The pandemic set back many rural and tribal small businesses," said Maycumber after learning about Inslee’s action on her bill. "Our rural economies are taking longer to recover and anything we can do to encourage economic growth must be considered. Entrepreneurs and small businesses are a key to bringing economic stability to rural and underserved communities. This new law will provide more opportunities for economic success."
She explained that large corporations donate millions of dollars to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) across the nation. In order to take advantage of those dollars, the state can offer a small B&O tax credit, which encourages donations to the 29 CDFIs operating in Washington state.
Maycumber’s legislation prioritizes small businesses serving rural and underserved communities for these funds.
"Many of our tribes and rural communities are having difficulty accessing the credit they need to stay afloat especially at a time of incredibly high inflation," she said. "With inflation running at a 40-year high, it's imperative we give our small businesses the tools they need to survive."
She initially introduced the bill during the 2021 legislative session. It passed the House but didn't come up for a vote in the Senate.
During the 2022 legislative session, the bill passed the House unanimously and passed the Senate 46-2.
Maycumber also saw House Bill 1728 signed into law. This legislation extends the time period for the Total Cost of Insulin Workgroup to review and design strategies to reduce the cost of insulin. The bill also requires the work group to come up with a plan to provide a once yearly 30-day supply of insulin to individuals on an emergency basis.
"Insulin is one of the most expensive drugs on the market," said Maycumber, who has a child with diabetes. "It is a life-saving drug with no alternatives. Again, with gas prices, food prices, and inflation all going up, more people are being forced to give up necessities like groceries for the life-saving drugs they need.
“The work group will not only study how to reduce the cost of insulin, but we're going to look at how we can provide a one-time monthly supply for those in critical need. Families who are in crisis because they don't have access to insulin need a place of last resort. We intend to provide that," she said.