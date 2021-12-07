(The Center Square) – The very different takes on the recall election of Kshama Sawant by The Seattle Times and The Stranger reflect the division over the effort to remove the socialist city council member from office.
Last month, ballots were mailed to more than 76,000 voters in Seattle’s District 3 for the Dec. 7 recall election of Sawant. The district includes Capitol Hill, First Hill, the Central District, Madrona, Montlake, and Leschi.
Three specific allegations against Sawant are on the ballot. First, is accused Misusing city funds for a 2020 “Tax Amazon” campaign, to which she admitted wrongdoing earlier this year in paying a $3,515.74 fine. Second, she is charged with violating state COVID-19 orders in unlocking Seattle City Hall for protesters during a summer 2020 demonstration against police violence. The third allegation is related to her part in a march to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s home. Durkan’s address was hidden by state statute, owing to her prior career as a U.S. attorney.
A Dec. 3 editorial by the editorial board of The Seattle Times advocated for voters to remove Sawant from office, saying she “has repeatedly abused her authority with performative chicanery, shrugging at City Hall norms and the needs of a district stretching from Montlake to the Central District to Little Saigon.”
Referencing the Washington State Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to allow the recall election to move forward, the editorial goes on to say, “Voters deserve this power to turn out an elected official who repeatedly abuses authority, rather than sitting helplessly for the remainder of a term. It’s time to use it.”
The Times’ editorial board took issue with Sawant’s denial of the charge related to the protest at Durkan’s house.
“This denial rings hollow,” the board said. “During Sawant’s onstage speech in front of Durkan’s house, she reportedly spoke critically of the ‘Richie Rich’ neighborhood. Shortly afterward, Sawant’s council Twitter account retweeted notes of gratitude ‘for speaking @MayorJenny’s rich house,’ as one put it. Curiously, those notes appear to have vanished from Sawant’s timeline.”
The alternative biweekly newspaper The Stranger has a much more sympathetic view of Sawant and opposes the recall election.
In a colorfully-written Nov. 17 piece, “Vote NO on the Kshama Sawant Recall" – bylined by Stranger Election Control Board – the progressive publication targeted the legitimacy of the recall election.
“Even if you harbor strong disagreements with Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, it is plainly undemocratic to overturn the will of the 2019 electorate with a recall vote sandwiched between two major travel holidays,” The Stranger wrote.
The process is ripe for abuse, according to the newspaper.
“Though King County hasn’t scheduled an election in December since it started keeping records in 2004, so-called ‘special elections’ such as this one draw 25% less turnout on average,” the article states. “If successful, the right-wingers and corporate landlords funding this campaign will use this same tactic to go after every progressive leader who threatens their financial interests and in the 30 other states across the country that allow for recalls in local elections.”
The Stranger also took a shot at The Seattle Times in the editorial, regarding the protest march to Durkan’s private residence.
“That hasn’t stopped the Seattle Times Editorial Board from making unsubstantiated claims about Durkan’s address being so protected that the info ‘had to come from an insider,’ though,” The Stranger piece said. “It’s an embarrassing argument coming from columnists working for the local paper of record.”
The newspaper seemed to have no problem with Sawant’s actions, justifying them by saying, “After Mayor Durkan oversaw the cops deploying chemical weapons on Capitol Hill for a week – choking children with gas in their beds – Sawant accepted an invitation to speak at a protest honoring the lives of Black people killed by the SPD, on that platformed the family members of the dead who were still grieving their losses. At that moment, protesting in a wealthy neighborhood was the least she could do to represent her district.”
Early indications are there will be a strong turnout for Sawant as Tuesday’s 8 p.m. election deadline nears.
John Wilkerson, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Washington, previously told The Center Square he thinks Sawant will not be recalled because her core supporters will turn out in greater numbers than her opponents.