(The Center Square) – The Downtown Seattle Association’s latest recovery data report reveals that tourism rates are at near pre-pandemic levels. However, workers are still not returning to their offices.
The data stems from last month’s statistics. The month of July saw more than 2.9 million visitors going to the downtown area. The DSA noted that is the highest monthly visitor total since the start of the pandemic.
Daily statistics recorded by DSA proved even further that the area is on track to fully recover its pre-pandemic tourism rates. There were over 280,000 average daily visitors going downtown during the week of July 18. That is also the highest level since the start of the pandemic.
Total foot traffic in Downtown Seattle in July was also at its highest since the start of the pandemic, with over 434,000 tourists, residents and office workers counted.
As for hotel revenues that the DSA report presented, it not only surpassed pandemic levels, it reached all-time levels of revenue. Recorded hotel revenue in Downtown Seattle was $4.3 million on Saturday, July 16 alone.
“This is the third-highest [hotel] revenue day in the city’s history,” the report states.
While tourists are flocking into the downtown area more, Seattle office workers had only returned to their offices at nearly 40% of 2019 totals in July. Despite the numbers being less than 50%, June and July had the highest number of office workers returning to the downtown area since the start of the pandemic.
James Sido, the director of media relations at DSA, told The Center Square in an email that the number of office workers returning to Downtown Seattle is at an even-pace with downtown Portland, and higher than both downtowns in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The trend upwards in tourism may continue to increase in August. This past weekend, the Emerald City Comic Con was held in the Washington State Convention Center in the downtown area. Sido estimates that the convention saw more than 70,000 people attend.
“Combining that weekend with the Day In Day Out festival at the Seattle Center, Mariners homestands, a Storm playoff run, the cruise season and more, it wouldn’t be a surprise if our August visitor numbers are as strong as July,” Sido said.
The downtown area usually sees a dip in tourism as cold and wet weather comes in during the fall season. However, Sido believes the area could see foot traffic continue into the fall depending on a Seattle Mariners postseason run that has not occurred since 2002.