(The Center Square) – Downtown Seattle has seen a slight increase in daily office worker foot traffic, but a decrease in tourism numbers, according to the Downtown Seattle Association’s latest economic recovery update.
The Downtown Seattle area is seeing a slight increase in the average number of daily worker foot traffic since a drop in September where it was at 40% of 2019’s levels. In November, office workers returned at 42% of November 2019’s level.
Notably, apartments in Downtown Seattle are filling up more and more. In the third quarter of 2020, the number of occupied apartment units was 50,252. Since then, the number has steadily increased to 56,182 occupied units in the third quarter of 2022.
There is a consistent slowdown of tourist foot traffic in the Downtown area when the temperature drops outside. In 2022, the total number of visitors went from approximately 3 million in August to 2.1 million in November.
While last month saw a decrease in the number of visitors compared to 2019, the 2.1 million visitors were still a slight increase (3%) compared to November 2021.
Tourist rates had a spark during Thanksgiving weekend this year in which more than 115,000 tourists visited the retail core in the Downtown Area. That was a 6% increase over the holiday weekend count in 2021, according to the Downtown Seattle Association’s report.
Elizabeth Ambrosio visited the Pike Place Market in Downtown Seattle on that weekend. She told The Center Square it was the busiest she has seen the area since she started visiting her daughter in Seattle in 2020.
“When we first came out here for Thanksgiving [in 2020], there weren’t as many people walking around the market,” Ambrosio said to The Center Square. “This year it was packed and I noticed more businesses were open.”