(The Center Square) – Downtown Seattle’s Pike and Pine streets will be renovated for improvements in accessibility for walkers and bicycle riders next year.
The Seattle Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects announced on Sept. 12 that it is funding $17.45 million for the improvements of Pike and Pine streets.
In early 2023, Pike and Pine streets will be made into one-way streets from 1st Avenue to Bellevue Avenue. Existing bike lanes on both Pike and Pine will be shifted to create a continuous bike lane through the two streets.
A planted buffer will separate the bike lane from vehicle traffic to make bicycle traffic safer in the Pike and Pine area.
“Safety and accessibility are an essential part of our program and we are excited to get started on construction of these improvements to Pike and Pine streets,” Angela Brady, director of the Waterfront Seattle Program, said in a statement.
The City of Seattle established a street safety movement called “Vision Zero” in 2015. The city is one of 10 to participate in the initiative that strives to see no traffic deaths and serious injuries on city streets by 2030.
Ways in which the city is working to reduce traffic deaths are by lowering speed limits on certain streets, creating bike lanes, shortening pedestrian crosswalks and adding more wheelchair-accessible ramps.
However, in June, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) revealed statistics to the Seattle City Council that pedestrians still get injured on city streets.
Since 2015, nearly 1,200 Seattleites have been seriously injured. A total of 175 were killed in a traffic crash up to June of 2022, according to SDOT. Through the first six months of this year, 11 traffic deaths have occurred in Seattle city limits.
Pike and Pine streets are common tourist areas, as it leads to the Pike Place Market. The construction plans for the two streets are intended to connect downtown with the Capitol Hill district more seamlessly, according to Jon Scholes, the Downtown Seattle Association CEO.
“Pike and Pine form one of the busiest corridors in the region and this project is our chance to make them truly exceptional streets for pedestrians,” Scholes said. “Enhancing the street-level experience from Pike Place Market to Melrose Market will help connect Capitol Hill with the rest of downtown.”
The Pike and Pine street renovations are a part of Office of the Waterfront and Civic Project’s Pike Pine Renaissance. According to the office, the total costs for the design and construction of the overall project ranges from $37 million to 40 million.