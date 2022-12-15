(The Center Square) – The King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s initiative to house homeless people in Downtown Seattle has seen more than 30 people situated in new homes, but hundreds still remain outside.
“We still have lots of work to do, as the latest by name list shows more than 830 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in downtown,” the authority said in a year in review report.
The authority’s Partnership for Zero program is a collaboration with the organizations We Are In and the Lived Experience Coalition, along with city officials. Its focus is on the Downtown Seattle area because that represents the single largest concentration of people experiencing homelessness in King County.
A housing command center is located in Seattle’s Emergency Operations Center in the heart of the Chinatown District. It serves as the backbone of this partnership.
At the center’s grand opening in October, King County Regional Homelessness Authority CEO Marc Dones said that it had already identified over 300 units of available housing and had engaged with over 797 people in need.
The housing command center focuses on a "housing first" approach. It identifies permanent housing units and eligible households. The center then matches the households to the housing units. Homeless persons' needs are assessed and added to a list. Those persons are matched with housing and services in an ongoing process, based on available resources.
The authority has a team of 26 system advocates who work in the command center. They provide outreach, data collection and support for people in need. DaJenae Carter, one of the authority’s systems advocates, said some homeless persons are cautious when utilizing the command center to find housing.
“Once [homeless persons receive their apartment keys] you really get to see the happiness that a person has when they know this is their place, they know, this is my room, this is my kitchen, this is my bathroom. It’s a great feeling,” Carter said.