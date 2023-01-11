(The Center Square) – The downtown Renton area has recently earned main street designation, which will give its businesses access to tax credits through donations to a local fund.
The non-profit organization Renton Downtown Partnership applied for Washington state’s Main Street Tax Credit Incentive Program on behalf of the downtown Renton community. With the recent designation, businesses in the area can receive a state tax credit for 75% of the value of a contribution made to the Main Street community or 75% of the value of the contribution made to the Main Street Trust Fund.
Each organization in the Main Street Tax Credit Incentive Program has a cap of $160,000 in credits each year. This amounts to approximately $213,000 in contributions from their donors, according to the program. However, for the first three months of each year, the individual organization’s cap is based on an even allocation method, where the total statewide cap of $5 million is divided by the number of eligible organizations.
Christian Switzer, the executive director of the Renton Downtown Partnership, said to The Center Square in an email that downtown Renton businesses’ donations to the organization would help offset their business and occupation taxes and keep the funds in the Renton community.
Through the program, the Renton Downtown Partnership is using the funding to plan 17 events and over 10 projects throughout 2023 that aim to highlight downtown Renton and bring in locals and visitors to the city.
“Our first event of the year will be the Main Street Entrepreneur Workshop and Pitch Competition,” Switzer said. “This event is focused on educating future and current business owners, opening an opportunity for funding, and lowering as many barriers as possible to help businesses open in downtown Renton.”
Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone mentioned the recent designation of downtown Renton in a statement when talking about his office’s work to make the area a “drive-to, not drive through” destination.
The city now joins 68 other cities in Washington state that are utilizing the state’s Main Street Tax Credit Incentive program.