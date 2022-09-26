(The Center Square) – King County could see another property tax levy on the ballot to beef up the behavioral health system throughout the county.
The proposed nine-year property tax levy would generate an expected total of $1.25 billion and cost a median-value homeowner about $121 in 2024, according to King County.
The tax levy is part of King County Executive Dow Constantine’s plan to address the county’s behavioral health crisis. Tax dollars from the proposed levy would create five “crisis centers” across the county, recruit more people for the community behavioral health workforce and restore the number of treatment beds that have been steadily decreasing since 2018.
“The behavioral health system in this state has long been underfunded and underappreciated . . . this is an opportunity to make the generational investment our region needs,” Constantine said in a statement.
In September, King County allocated $4 million from the Mental Illness and Drug Dependency behavioral health fund, combined with $6 million from Washington state, to complete the purchase of Cascade Hall.
The purchase preserves 64 beds, or approximately 25% of King County’s remaining mental health residential treatment beds.
According to Constantine’s office, the county had 355 residential treatment beds in facilities in 2018. Currently, there are 240 available in the county which is “losing more every day.” The executive said the decrease in available beds is a result of the pandemic that created an increased need for behavioral health facilities.
In 2021, the county spent over $64 million from the Mental Illness and Drug Dependency behavioral health fund towards behavioral health initiatives.
Data collected by King County revealed that as of July 2022, people in need wait an average of 44 days for a mental health residential bed to be available to them.
“It is imperative that King County invests in the connection of a system where community members have a place to call,” CEO of Crisis Connections Michelle McDaniel said. “King County is acting with the urgency this moment requires.”
The proposed property tax levy would be placed on the April 2023 ballot if passed out of the King County Council. Councilmembers are expected to vote on the proposal by February.