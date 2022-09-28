(The Center Square) – King County Executive Dow Constantine is looking to spend over $225 million in county funds to provide more affordable housing and reduce homelessness.
Constantine announced his biennial budget on Tuesday. In the budget, the executive is highlighting four priorities for the county: Justice and safety, preserving the environment, addressing racism and providing affordable housing and reducing homelessness.
When it comes to the topic of homelessness, Constantine wants to make it a rare, one-time and brief occurrence. His largest dedication of funds to do so is $96 million to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. That is a $30 million drop from Constantine’s 2021-22 budget proposal of $126 million to the authority.
The City of Seattle’s proposed budget is committed to funding the authority $87.7 million in its biennial budget, bringing the city and county combined total amount of $183.7 million in proposed funds to the authority.
Constantine’s proposed budget would fund up to $30 million for operations, maintenance and services for existing and new supportive housing sites. The county’s Department of Community and Human Services operates the housing programs owned by King County.
The proposed budget states that the revenue from a 2% lodging tax on hotels and motels in the county plummeted during the pandemic. Revenue fell from $35.9 million in 2019 to $9.8 million in 2020.
The county executive’s office believes a return in tourism of the Seattle area this year has led to strong recovery in 2022. The executive’s budget proposal reflects that with a forecasted $36.1 million in revenue funds in 2023, with $30 million being used for operations of supportive housing.
The 2023-2024 Proposed Budget includes $45 million in additional bond proceeds for affordable housing projects near transit stations, with the debt service paid from the lodging tax.
To support rental assistance to county residents, $28 million would be allocated to help people with time-limited rent assistance and services connected to housing stability and items such as personal hygiene and transportation. Another $20.5 million would go to community-based organizations to provide rental assistance for residents.
Lastly, $5.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars would help construct a sobering center to the enhanced shelter in South Downtown Seattle that will house 420 people by the end of the year. That shelter has been highly criticized by residents from the neighboring Chinatown International-District for being too close to their district, which has faced a surge in crime.
The county has purchased 11 hotels, motels and apartment buildings to be converted to permanent supportive housing. Constantine said the proposed budget continues funding toward the goal of 1,600 units for people in need and provides money to operate the facilities.
“This is not a radical idea, but let me say it again: For people to get off the street, they must have somewhere to go,” Constantine said in a statement.
The proposed budget has been sent to the King County Council, which will begin discussions in October with a final passage in November.