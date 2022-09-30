(The Center Square) – King County Executive Dow Constantine is pursuing to further fund efforts to restore fish passage habitats.
The executive’s proposed budget for 2023-24 would allocate $28.5 in capital funds to remove blockages to fish passage habitat. The county expects restorative projects to yield 46 stream miles of new habitat by the end of 2024.
King County has directed more than $20 million toward dozens of projects to connect native salmon populations to over 150 miles of habitat since 2019.
The 10-year work plan for fish passage estimates that restoring salmon access to at least half of the habitat currently blocked by county barriers will require about $150 million in funding, according to King County.
Constantine claims that if there is sufficient funding, the county will restore access to 50% of fish passage habitats by 2032.
The county's current culverts, which are metal and concrete pipes, are blocking salmon migration because they are too long and steep for fish to cross through them. The culverts were built below roads, trails and railroads during the 20th century so streams could flow underneath. Local salmon can’t swim through the high velocity water being pushed through, which is thought to have contributed to the decline of salmon populations.
To further help fish populations, as well as other aquatic and terrestrial wildlife, Constantine’s proposed budget would spend $23.2 million to remove nutrients such as nitrogen from wastewater.
The county has executed actions in the past to increase the salmon population. In June, King County flew nearly 12,000 kokanee salmon eggs from an Orcas Island hatchery back to Lake Sammamish. Transferring the juvenile salmon to the island hatchery and back was meant to protect them from potentially hazardous conditions in Lake Sammamish after experts found high temperatures, low oxygen levels, disease and non-native predators.
The kokanee salmon breeding season, or salmon run, occurs in November and December.