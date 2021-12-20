(The Center Square) – Longtime Washington state politician Doug Ericksen, a Whatcom County Republican who passed away on Friday, was remembered by his colleagues, including political friends and foes alike.
Ericksen, who was the ranking Republican on the Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee, died following a COVID-19 diagnosis while traveling in El Salvador last month. He was 52.
“We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17,” a Saturday statement released by Ericksen’s wife and two daughters said. “Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time.”
Shortly after Ericksen’s death, condolences poured in from across the ideological spectrum in remembrance of a man who was a former leader of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign in Washington state and an outspoken critic of Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 emergency orders, including vaccine mandates.
Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee sent their sympathies to the Ericksen family.
“Trudi and I send our deep condolences to Doug’s family, friends and colleagues,” Inslee said in a statement. “Our hearts are with them.”
“We at the Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) are saddened to hear of Senator Ericksen’s death,” NPI founder and Executive Director Andrew Villeneuve wrote in the organization’s The Cascadia Advocate publication. “We didn’t agree on much, be we were hoping Senator Ericksen would beat COVID-19 and return to Washington State. Sadly, he has passed on. We extend our condolences and sympathies to his family and friends.”
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Ericksen,” Washington State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich said in an email to The Center Square. “As a Legislator since his election to the House in 1998, Senator Ericksen was a leader in our state and incredibly knowledgeable on energy and the environment. As a dedicated husband and father to two daughters he cared deeply about the future of our state. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the community in Whatcom County that he loved and served.”
Whatcom County officials fondly remembered the Ferndale-based Ericksen, a lifelong resident of the county. Ericksen was a graduate of Cornell University and had a master’s degree from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.
"Doug was a smart and articulate standard bearer of conservative values," said Luanne Van Werven, a former state representative from Whatcom County and former acting head of state GOP. "His influence was felt in every corner of every district of the 42nd district and his death leaves a tremendous void. My heart breaks for his family."
“My heart goes out to Senator Ericksen's wife Tasha and daughters Addi and Elsa,” Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu told The Center Square in an email. “Doug was a proud father and devoted husband, and I send my condolences to his loved ones. I knew him as a tenacious legislator, a vocal advocate for his policy beliefs and values. He has served as State legislator both in the House and Senate for more than two decades representing Whatcom County GOP. His passing leaves a large void in our community.”
“It is with profound sadness that we at the City of Ferndale learned of Senator Doug Ericksen's passing,” Ferndale Mayor Greg Hansen said in an email. “For over 20 years he was a fierce advocate for the rights and needs of our Ferndale community and all of Whatcom County. Our deepest sympathies go out to the Ericksen family.”
Whatcom County Republicans now begin work on filling Ericksen’s 42nd District seat.
According to the rules in place, Ericksen’s seat will be filled by the Whatcom County Council, whose members will vote from a list of three candidates submitted by Whatcom Republicans.
Per state law, no matter who the replacement is, the 42nd District Senate seat will be on the ballot for the general election in November 2022.
“It is up to the Senate to decide what they want to do but there are at least 3 very good candidates for the 3 House and Senate seats so there will be good candidates for the 3 House and Senate seats so there will be good contests in what is an R leaning district in an off-year election,” House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox said in an email.
Ericksen’s death only deepens the mystery surrounding his final days. Unable to get back to the United States from El Salvador, Ericksen emailed Republican colleagues to help send him monoclonal antibodies, which reportedly are not available there. Although it was initially reported that Ericksen was medically evacuated by helicopter to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to continue treatment, the senator had not been heard from since his request for the antibodies treatment. It was unclear if he had been vaccinated against the virus.
There was lots of media speculation about what was happening with him. The Center Square sent an email to him inquiring about his wellbeing on Dec. 13 that was not returned.
According to an obituary announcement, a funeral service for Ericksen will be held at Christ the King Bellingham, 4173 Meridian St. at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 29.