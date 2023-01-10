(The Center Square) – Washington state's new capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional by a lower court judge last year is set to take effect on Jan. 28, two days after oral arguments in the case – Quinn v. State of Washington – are to be heard by the state Supreme Court.
That's according to a rule adoption statement put out Monday by the state Department of Revenue.
On March 1, 2022, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled the tax was "properly characterized as an income tax…rather than as an excise tax as argued by the State" and struck it down. The state constitution's uniformity clause does not allow income to be taxed at different rates.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson asked the state Supreme Court to take up the case on appeal, which the high court agreed to do.
The Supreme Court has since given the okay for the DOR to administer and collect the tax in the meantime.
"Effective January 1, 2022, Chapter 82.87 RCW imposes an excise tax on sales or exchanges of long-term capital assets," the DOR rule adoption statement says, "In March of 2022, the Douglas County Superior Court ruled that the tax is unconstitutional and invalid. The validity of the tax is currently under review by the Washington Supreme Court, which has stayed the superior court decision. As a result, Chapter 82.87 RCW is in effect and this rule is effective January 28, 2023, unless determined otherwise by the Washington Supreme Court."
The DOR rule adoption statement follows a Dec. 27 letter from DOR Acting Director John Ryser to state Rep. My-Linh Thai, D-Bellevue, indicating the department's plan to collect the capital gains income tax.
Reaction to the tax taking effect later this month was mixed.
"Though it would be in everyone's best interest for a final ruling to happen before taxpayers start submitting their federal income tax returns to the state for the first time, it would be a surprise to see the state Supreme Court turnaround an opinion before the taxes are due in early April," said Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank that has been fighting the tax.
Mercier's research found that other state departments of revenue and the federal Internal Revenue Service consider a capital gains tax to be an income tax, not an excise tax as claimed by Washington officials.
"No matter what the court decides, the fact will remain that everyone else in the world unequivocally says a capital gains tax is an income tax," Mercier said.
A different take was had by Andrew Villeneuve, founder and executive director of the Northwest Progressive Institute.
"The Department of Revenue is simply doing its job," he said. "And appropriately so: the Supreme Court has authorized the agency to proceed with levying our new capital gains tax on the wealthy while it considers the Quinn challenge."
The tax's constitutionality will not be decided any time soon by the state's highest court, in Villeneuve's estimation.
"Only oral argument is being heard on January 26th," he said. "The justices will not be ruling from the bench, so there is no possibility of DOR's rulemaking having been made irrelevant on the eve of the date it takes effect. The court will conference on this matter and deliberate before beginning to develop opinions. We're a ways off from the resolution of this case."
In 2021, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law a capital gains income tax aimed at the state's wealthiest residents. The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales.