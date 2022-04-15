(The Center Square) – Politicians and thought leaders at opposite ends of the political spectrum differ markedly in how they interpret the latest quality of life poll done by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber.
The latest poll showed that two-thirds of Seattle voters have actively considered moving out, with the majority of voters citing the top two reasons being affordability and public safety.
The Washington Senate's minority Republican leader John Braun sees the results of the poll in alignment with his party’s priorities.
“It’s very validating to see that the results of this poll line up with the senate republican priorities to restore public safety, to return Washington to a state of affordability and to rebuild trust in government,” Braun said in a statement.
Braun mentions in that Senate republicans opposed all new taxes and fees because of a projected budget surplus of $15 billion.
“Part of that [budget surplus] should go back to the taxpayers,” Braun said. “Democrats instead used it to increase spending, which is not only irresponsible but insulting to all those people struggling to pay bills.”
Democrats and progressives have a different take on the poll results. Andrew Villeneuve of the Northwest Progressive Institute says that Braun sees what he wishes to see.
“Republicans are very good at political posturing and theatrics, but they're bad at coming up with ideas that will help people lead healthier and more prosperous lives,” Villeneuve said. “This statement from John Braun is more evidence of that.”
The Northwest Progressive Institute surveyed Seattle voters in 2021 with those results lining up with the results of the latest quality of life index from the Seattle Metro Chamber, with homelessness and public safety as top concerns.
“Our research shows that requiring the wealthy to contribute their fair share to Washington's success is popular and remains popular even after voters hear Rob McKenna, John Braun, and J.T. Wilcox's supposedly most potent arguments against it,” Villeneuve said.
Villeneuve also didn't buy Braun’s statement that the Legislature, with its Democratic majority, has shown little interest in helping struggling Washington bill-payers through broad tax relief.
On the contrary, he said, Democrats in the Legislature have responded “by funding the Working Families Tax Credit, creating new tenant protections that include just cause eviction requirements, raising appropriations to bolster behavioral and mental health, and making big investments in childcare, early learning, and education by levying a capital gains tax on the wealthy.”