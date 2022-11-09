(The Center Square) – Democrats will have a place at the Spokane County Commission table for the first time since 2006, although Republicans still have a good chance of retaining control.
On Tuesday night, two Republican incumbents won re-election to the newly expanded county board. Democrats took two seats, and the verdict is still out on one race.
The Nov. 8 election was the first time in county history that voters were choosing among candidates for five commissioner districts instead of three.
The change in the makeup of the commission is tied to a 2018 state law that required the county to add two districts. In addition, voters now weigh in only on candidates within their specific district instead of the county as a whole.
District 1 encompasses the western population center of Spokane and leans Democratic, a trend that continued Tuesday.
Democrat Chris Jordan received 55% of the vote to Republican Kim Plese’s 44%, roughly the same results as the August primary.
On Tuesday, incumbent Mary Kuney, a Republican who has held office since 2017, captured 58% of the vote in District 4, which covers southern Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake and the county’s southeastern third. Her Democratic opponent, Paul Brian Noble, received 41% of ballots cast.
Incumbent Josh Kerns, first elected in 2016, swept 77% of the vote in District 3, which includes the northern half of Spokane Valley and rural communities to the north. Wild Bill Schreiner, who ran unaffiliated, was given 21% of ballots.
Democrat Amber Waldref, a former city councilor, captured District 2, which encompasses east Spokane, by a 56% margin. She bested Republican Michael Cathcart, a current city councilor, who had 44% of the vote.
The race for District 5, which covers the West Plains, northwest Spokane and the South Hill above 29th Avenue, is still too close to call.
Republican incumbent Al French was awarded 51% of the vote in Tuesday’s count. His Democratic challenger Maggie Yates, had 49%.
French, who has served since 2011, told the Spokesman-Review that he is in a good position to win given that later arriving ballots tend to lean conservative.
However, the partisan split in District 5 is only a few percentage points, which Yates told reporters will benefit her candidacy.
According to election reports, spending on the District 5 race was higher than most contests in recent history.
More than $500,000 from the respective campaigns and third-party investments was spent on that race
After the 2022 vote, Districts 2 and 4 will go immediately to four-year cycles and Districts 1, 3, and 5 will have an initial two year cycle to stagger elections.
The increase of two districts came about due to passage of the 2018 Responsible Representation Act that was sponsored by by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, a Democrat from Spokane.
He said counties with populations over 400,000 needed to change their representation structure to bring the commissioner to citizen ratio closer to that of legislative districts.
At that time, Spokane County had three commissioner districts with a ratio of 1 to 150,000. Ricelli and other supporters of the Act, including Rep. Timm Ormsby, another Democrat from Spokane, changed that ratio to the legislative numbers of roughly 1 to 50,000 citizens.