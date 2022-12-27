(The Center Square) – Next week, the Spokane County Commission will have two Democrats at the meeting table for the first time since 2006.
Amber Waldref and Chris Jordan will join Republicans Al French, Josh Kerns and Mary Kuney in lawmaking after winning their respective races in November.
The newly-elected officials were given the oath of office on Dec. 22 in preparation for their service to begin Jan. 1.
The November election was the first time in county history that voters were choosing among candidates for five commissioner districts instead of three.
The change in the makeup of the commission is tied to a 2018 state law that required the county to add two districts. In addition, voters now weigh in only on candidates within their specific district instead of the county as a whole.
The Responsible Representation Act was sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, a Democrat from Spokane. He said counties with populations over 400,000 needed to change their representation structure to bring the commissioner to citizen ratio closer to that of legislative districts.
At that time, Spokane County had three commissioner districts with a ratio of 1 to 150,000. Ricelli and other supporters of the Act, including Rep. Timm Ormsby, another Democrat from Spokane, changed that ratio to the legislative numbers of roughly 1 to 50,000 citizens.
Opponents of the legislation accused Democrats of using the policy change to benefit their own party.
Jordan now represents District 1, which encompasses the western population center of Spokane and leans Democrat. He received 54.71% of the vote to Republican Kim Plese’s 45.17%.
“I’m grateful to the citizens for this chance to serve, and to bring new voices and perspectives to the Board,” said Jordan in a written statement. “I look forward to partnering with my colleagues, county staff, and community members throughout Spokane to build a brighter future for all our families.”
Jordan was raised in North Spokane and lives in the South Hill neighborhood with his wife and their springer spaniel “Betty,” according to a county news release. He graduated from Mt. Spokane High School and obtained a law degree and a master’s in Public Administration from the University of Washington in Seattle.
He served as an Assistant Attorney General in Spokane for seven years, where he represented the state in about 500 child safety cases going through juvenile court.
Prior to joining the Attorney General’s Office, Jordan worked as an advocate for children. He helped design and work to pass the bipartisan Homeless Children Education Act , which was the state’s first law addressing student homelessness.
Previously, he was appointed by former Gov. Christine Gregoire to serve as a member of the University of Washington Board of Regents.
Waldref, a former city councilor, represents District 2, which encompasses east Spokane. She won the position by a 55.07% margin in November, besting Republican Michael Cathcart, a current city councilor, who was supported by 44.8% of the electorate.
“I am grateful to Spokane County voters for giving me another opportunity to serve this community,” she said in a written statement. “I’m committed to working collaboratively to build a safe and healthy community that expands economic opportunity for all residents through regional collaboration, careful budgeting, and targeted investments.”
Waldref was born and raised in Northeast Spokane and lives in the Logan neighborhood with her husband and two daughters, according to biographical information provided by Jared Webley, county communications manager. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and earned her master’s in Environment and Community from Antioch University in Seattle.
After working in policy and development for several nonprofit groups, such as the Lands Council, she was twice elected to the city council where she led efforts to clean up the Spokane River and spend more on public transportation, among other projects.
Most recently, Waldref served as director of the Zone at the NE Community Center where she worked to expand access to education, employment, food, and housing, generating over $7.6M in new investment for Northeast Spokane.
She owns her own consulting business, providing administrative and strategic planning support to nonprofits.
After the 2022 vote, Districts 2 and 4 will go immediately to four-year cycles and Districts 1, 3, and 5 will have an initial two year cycle to stagger elections.
Under state restructuring, Kerns now represents District 3, Kuney serves District 4 and French leads District 5.