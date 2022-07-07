(The Center Square) – Democratic leaders in the Legislature have remained largely silent after Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler rebuffed calls for his resignation.
Gov. Jay Inslee and legislative leaders from both parties called for the commissioner to step down after he fired legislative liaison Jon Noski, who had filed a whistleblower complaint with the Office of the Insurance Commissioner on Feb. 4 alleging "emotional outbursts towards me and other staff for trivial reasons that are often misunderstandings of reality."
Kreidler had been under fire for several weeks for allegedly poor treatment of staff members, including angry outbursts, using inappropriate language, bullying and antagonizing staff members. Several staff members have confirmed Kreidler's alleged intimidating behavior, according to several published reports.
Kreidler apologized in April for making racially insensitive remarks. However, when Gov. Jay Inslee and others called on Kreidler to step down in the wake of the Noski firing, the commissioner refused.
Kreidler, a Democrat, has held the post since 2001. His current term ends in 2025.
Inslee now thinks it's up to the Legislature to decide on any further action, spokesperson Mike Faulk told The Center Square.
So far, only one Democrat has suggested doing so. House Speaker Pro Tempore Tina Orwall said she thinks her colleagues should discuss possible action against Kreidler.
"I certainly want to reach out to our Speaker and make sure we are having those conversations. I think that's something our Speaker and leadership team need to discuss," Orwall told The Center Square two weeks ago.
The Center Square asked top Democrats, including House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, Senate President Pro Tempore Karen Keiser and Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, whether they thought the Legislature should take some action against Kreidler. None commented.
Two Republicans have discussed the possibility of legislative measures if Kreidler does not resign.
"A censure is obvious," House Minority Leader J. T. Wilcox told The Center Square when asked about possible legislative action. Wilcox also mentioned possible administrative measures.
Senate Republican Leader John Braun is willing to consider impeachment. He told The Center Square, "It's a question first for the House of Representatives, but if the House votes for impeachment and Commissioner Kreidler still does not resign, then the Senate absolutely should follow through."
The Legislature is not scheduled to convene again until January. However, either the governor or the Legislature itself can call for a special legislative session under Washington law.