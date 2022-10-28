(The Center Square) – One legislator says public safety is a top priority in response to a joint letter from four mayors in Skagit County calling for help with a local crime surge.
Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, from Washington State’s 10th Legislative District, told The Center Square in an email that public safety, affordability and reproductive rights are the top three concerns he is hearing from constituents this year.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our community. Over the last year, I’ve been collaborating with law enforcement officials, local leaders and community members to improve public safety,” Paul said in an email.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau, Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller, Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson and Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton listed four problems they are most concerned about in their letter to legislators from the state’s 10th, 40th and 39th districts: pursuit laws, drug possession laws, juvenile questioning and a new jail not being fully used yet.
Paul said he has worked with Skagit County law enforcement leaders to organize a public safety roundtable in September that brought together public safety officials and legislators from the 10th, 39th, and 40th Districts. The roundtable gave public safety officials and the legislators an opportunity to speak directly about community needs and legislative priorities for the 2023 session.
The Skagit mayors’ letter brought up Senate Bill 5476, which establishes that a person holding drugs must be stopped by police three times before much can be done about it. The mayors find the referral system to be flawed and in need of reform.
The senate bill came as a result of the State v. Blake ruling, which was that the portion of a simple drug possession statute crime is unconstitutional and void.
The mayors also blame a statewide policy that prevents police officers from engaging in a vehicular pursuit unless there is probable cause to believe that a person in the vehicle has committed or is committing a violent crime, sex offense, or is under the influence. They said the law has created many situations where criminals drive away from police because they know the police will likely not be allowed to chase them.
“I believe developing a fix to the Blake decision will be one of the top priorities for legislators next session and I believe there will be common-sense changes to the pursuits bill,” Paul said “I’ll continue to work with law enforcement officials, local leaders from across the region and community members to improve public safety—and prioritize improvements to mental health and addiction recovery in our community.”