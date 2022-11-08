(The Center Square) – After years of Republican control, the 3rd Congressional District in southwest Washington could flip.
In early results on Tuesday, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had captured 52.9% of the vote compared to Kent’s 47.1%. The Secretary of State's office reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Nov. 8 that Gluesenkamp Perez had received 100,564 votes and Kent had been given 89,441.
Gluesenkamp Perez is a Reed College graduate who resides in Stevenson and owns an auto repair shop in Portland, Oregon.
Kent ousted U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Buetler, R-Camas, in the August primary despite top GOP leaders pouring more than $1 million into what he called a “smear campaign to protect the establishment.”
“Trump would never have backed me if the absurd lies that they are telling were true,” Kent, a retired special forces veteran who resides in Yacolt, told The Center Square.
Despite the airwaves of the Third District, which covers the southwest corner of the state along the Oregon border, being blitzed with attack ads against him, Kent prevailed in the August primary over Herrera Buetler. She was one of eight Republicans ousted across the nation out of 10 who voted to impeach Trump for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.