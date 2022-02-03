(The Center Square) - Spokane County officials are pondering bond levy options to raise the millions needed for renovation of the Spokane Indians' Avista Stadium.
The county, which owns the stadium, must bring the facility into compliance with Major League Baseball to (MLB) regulations by 2026.
The work will be done in phases over the next several years. A 2021 study by ALSC Architects determined that the cost to the county and team could be between $12-14 million.
The total cost for remodeling of all stadium facilities is estimated to be almost $23 million.
On Monday, Commissioners Josh Kerns, Al French and Mary Kuney were briefed by Doug Chase, director of the county’s Parks, Recreation & Golf department, about levy options that would carry different price tags.
Chase said a workgroup would be looking at options that included only the amount of capital needed to upgrade facilities for players and coaches as MLB required. He said they were also examining additional options that would benefit spectators.
In lieu of floating a bond that would require 60% supermajority approval, French said the county could ask for a “levy lid lift” on the amount of property taxes it collects to generate the revenue. He said a simple majority of voters would need to approve the county exceeding the $10 per $1,000 of assessed value limit.
However, he said the time period to collect that extra revenue would be much shorter than the standard 20-year bond.
In its master plan, the county has prioritized modifying facilities to accommodate cold-weather operations now that the Indians have a longer playing season.
From 1983 through 2019, the team was a short-season A team and played about 60 games a year. In 2020, MLB reduced the number of its minor league affiliates, and the Indians were bumped up to High A, which meant they would play about 120 games a year and their season would start in April instead of June.
The list of needed improvements to the stadium, built in 1953, is long. The assessed needs include remodeling an addition of a home clubhouse, relocation of the stadium’s maintenance building, adding a pitching tunnel and workout building, moving the bullpen, replacing and expanding dugouts, and realignment of the new visitor’s clubhouse concourse fence.
The cost to get design and engineering plans ready to start work on the stadium in September if a bond is approved this spring will be about $450,000, said Chase.
He said the City of Spokane Valley, where the stadium is located, and the team are being asked to help cover that expense.
Spokane Indians President Chris Duff was present at Tuesday’s briefing. After learning that a property taxing measure would have to pass by a 60% margin, he asked for more time to talk with stakeholders about “differing approaches we could be taking” before making any decisions.
“I just think we’ve got one shot at this, one shot to get it right, and we need to get the right people in the room, the right conversations going. Although it’s definitely going to slow our timeline down, I just think it’s the right thing to do,” said Duff.
The commissioners agreed to give Duff time for those discussions.