(The Center Square) Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda went to Washington DC to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) stimulus bill on a panel featuring President Joe Biden, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and other national leaders this week.
The “Seattle Rescue Plan” is what the local piece of ARP has been dubbed. It packages $128.4 million in taxpayer money to aid several Seattle sectors’ recovery from the pandemic.
“The American Rescue Plan, or the Seattle Rescue Plan as the local incarnation is known, created pathways to housing and greater housing stability, direct assistance to small businesses, workers and our most vulnerable,” Mosqueda said Monday.
The $128.4 million being spent in Seattle is a part of the $65.1 billion package that is being distributed to 19,000 cities, towns and villages in the United States.
The ARP panel celebrating the one year anniversary of the act’s passage was hosted by the National League of Cities (NLC) at the DC Marriott Marquis, off K Street.
The White House also put together a roundup of state officials praising the stimulus bill on its website.
From Washington, Issaquah Mayor Mary Lou Pauly was quoted as saying that the funds “were a lifeline during the pandemic, giving us additional options to address the immediate needs of our community while paving the way for an inclusive recovery” and Suquamish Chairman Leonard Forsman said, “With the American Rescue Plan Act, the Biden Administration made a substantial down payment on promises made to Indian Country.”
A report by several Brookings Institution scholars suggested, however, that the red tape attached to the spending may have meant that in many cities the spending happened to slowly to have much of a stimulative effect.
Mosqueda and the rest of the Seattle City Council have carried out the first tranche of the American Rescue Plan funding.
The $128 million package is being distributed to various city needs including $50 million in housing and homelessness; $41.5 million in community well-being and increasing equity; and $23 million to help the Seattle community and small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID pandemic.
Mosqueda and the rest of the panel at the NLC focused their discussions on the historical opportunities created by the American Rescue Plan.
“It was a tremendous honor to be on a panel with national and local trailblazers and to share lessons we learned about how to best leverage these investments,” Mosqueda said.