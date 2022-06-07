(The Center Square) – As the death toll inside King County Jail rose to five so far this year, King County councilmembers debated the best way to prevent more.
John Diaz, the director of the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, spoke to the King County Council on Tuesday about the deaths within the jail system. Out of the five inmates who died, three did it through suicide by ligature, he said.
“We’re seeing [behavioral health issues] in the jail on a pretty regular basis,” Diaz said in the meeting.
In one instance, an inmate became unresponsive and died within 11 minutes of being booked. Another died after being incarcerated for six hours.
In March, the family of an inmate who killed himself sued King County because they alleged the jail did not take the adequate suicide prevention measures. That case was settled with King County paying $750,000 to the family.
Along with behavioral health issues, Diaz said that there has been an uptick in inmates within the jail. The number of inmates within King County Jail during the pandemic were leveled around 1,300 to 1,350. In the last few months the number of inmates has risen to 1,607 as of June 7, according to Diaz.
Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles questioned the capacity of cells specifically for suicide-prone persons and how the jail determines who is sent to those cells.
“I’m wondering about how many suicide resistant cells are available and if we have enough for potential suicide attempts,” Kohl-Welles said. “And how are decisions made about who should be placed in them?”
Diaz said that persons held in custody answer a series of questions as they go through the booking process in the early-stage to see if the person is classified as suicide prone.
The Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention representatives said that they need more suicide resistant cells and are currently undertaking a project to create more.
Councilmember Claudia Balducci argued that impulsive decisions to place inmates into suicide watch could do more harm than good.
“The risk that I really just want to point out is if we start to become very focused solely on suicide prevention, one thing that can happen is we can end up overlocking people down,” Balducci said. “We’re doing a lot of harm to a lot of people who are not at risk of suicide if we lock down 100 plus people a day in those cells because we’re so worried that we might get in trouble for them harming themselves.”
Balducci added that the challenge is finding a balance between creating safe conditions for inmates without over confining them.
The King County Jail is facing other issues. As of the morning of June 7, Diaz said there are 49 people in custody inside the King County Jail who have COVID and seven jail staff members as well. Inmates with COVID are put into isolation of a single bunk while they recover.
Diaz also said the department has a long way to go when it comes to staffing shortages. They have hired 37 to the staff, but are losing 38, he explained.
Hiring bonuses were put in place to keep staff levels at a normal level. Officers with experience get a hiring bonus of $15,000, while those without experience receive $7,500.