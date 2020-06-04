(The Center Square) – A coronavirus outbreak has struck Washington state’s commercial fishing industry just as several smaller counties have applied to move to Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-step process to reopening the economy.
To date, there have been 22,484 confirmed cases statewide and 1,135 deaths.
Seattle-based American Seafoods said it will test all crew members aboard its three trawlers after 86 out of the 126 on its ship American Dynasty tested positive. A single crew member on American Dynasty tested positive last week and was hospitalized in Bellingham.
Subsequent testing found an additional 85 positive tests. The vessel returned to Seattle and crew members are being quarantined in hotel rooms that King County originally secured for front line health care workers and first responders could use for quarantine if needed.
American Seafoods said its fleet spends several months at sea during the spring and summer months and the large crews onboard work long hours in close quarters to operate the equipment and freeze their catch.
The development follows earlier news that Washington state’s meat processing and fruit packing industries also were heavily impacted by coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the counties of Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Columbia and Wahkiakum have applied to move to Phase 3 of reopening. They have been in Phase 2 for three weeks and meet Inslee’s requirements on coronavirus transmission thresholds to advance.
In Phase 3, pools and other recreational facilities can open at up to 50 percent capacity, as well as gyms and movie theaters, while restaurants can move up to 75 percent capacity. Libraries and museums can also reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place and staff must wear personal protective equipment. Libraries have to disinfect returned materials and hold them at least 24 hours before loaning them out again.
As expected, King County filed for a “modified” Phase 1 plan, which would allow restaurants, salons and barber shops to operate at 25 percent capacity. The county said it is below 25 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days, and contact tracers are in touch with all new cases within 24 hours and all of their close contacts within 48 hours.
Inslee has also extended his emergency order halting evictions and preventing rent hikes, while Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler also extended his order requiring health insurance companies to waive copays and deductibles for coronavirus testing.
“Consumers are rightly concerned about prevention, testing and possible treatment,” he said in a statement. “My emergency order provides guidance to health insurers and should help reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to protect them.”