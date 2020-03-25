(The Center Square) – A day after Gov. Jay Inslee's stay at home order went into effect, the Washington State Department of Health reported Tuesday night that 123 residents have died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed cases in the state have climbed to more than 2,400.
Inslee's stay-at-home order closes non-essential businesses and requires individuals to remain home except a few exempt reasons.
Residents can leave home to buy groceries, seek medical attention and go to a job deemed essential. Residents also can go outside to exercise as long as they social distance, keeping at least six feet between themselves and others.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, liquor stores that sell food, farmers’ markets and other essential businesses can remain open. Dining in at restaurants is banned but they can provide take-out and delivery services.