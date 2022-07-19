(The Center Square) – Construction has begun for a replacement pedestrian bridge that is expected to connect millions of users to Seattle’s Waterfront annually.
The Marion Street pedestrian bridge will be a cast-in-place post-tensioned concrete bridge that will provide a 16-feet wide pathway instead of the original 13-feet. New lighting will be installed both above and below the bridge to improve safety and nighttime travel along the waterfront.
The bridge will provide a connection between First Avenue and Colman Dock on Marion Street. It will meet the existing bridge at Western Ave a few blocks away and span over the recently completed Alaskan Way.
Angela Brady, the director of the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects, emphasized aspects of the upcoming bridge that make it safe for pedestrians going to and from the downtown area.
“We look forward to providing a clear connection to the ferry terminal which will help facilitate navigation in this busy area,” Brady said in a statement Monday. “The new bridge will offer a more pleasant and safe experience to commuters and will provide a unique architectural vantage point upon which to enjoy Seattle’s new waterfront.”
The project is estimated to cost $6.3 million, according to the Seattle Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects. It is jointly funded by the City of Seattle and the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Flatiron, an international construction firm, is the contractor for the project. The company specializes in infrastructure projects, including bridges.
According to the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects, Seattle and WSDOT worked closely on the specifics of the project to “create efficiencies for construction of the new Alaskan Way roadway, the Marion Street Bridge and Colman Dock, all while maintaining access to and from the ferry terminal.”
Talks began between the city and WSDOT in the summer of 2018.
Currently, there is a temporary bridge located on Marion Street, Western Ave and Columbia Street that has been providing connections for pedestrians to get from the waterfront to downtown since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was demolished.
The temporary bridge will be operable until completion of the new Marion Street bridge, which is slated to be open next summer, according to the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects.
The entire waterfront construction project is expected to be finished in late 2023, including the removal of the temporary bridge.