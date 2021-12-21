(The Center Square) – After Gov. Jay Inslee and Democratic state legislative leaders announced a delay in the collection of the new payroll tax to fund the “WA Cares” long-term care benefits so that they can “fix” the legislation, what comes next?
The payroll tax to fund the WA Cares program – approved by Democratic majorities in the Legislature in 2019 – had been scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. That plan was derailed by legal and logistical challenges.
Last month, opponents of the payroll tax filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court to stop collection of the tax. Critics said the one-time opt-out window from the tax was narrow. The website that was supposed to facilitate WA Cares crashed from overuse.
“Legislators have identified some areas that need adjustments and I agree,” Inslee said in a Friday written statement that also insisted employers won’t be charged the premium and thus won’t have to take 58 cents out of every $100 of workers’ paychecks starting at the beginning of 2022.
Adding to the confusion is that some state employees have received a notice regarding the collection of the tax, as revealed on Twitter Tuesday morning by Olympia Watch.
“You’ve likely seen the news reports about the WA Cares Fund,” the notice reads. “While Gov. Inslee last week announced the program will be delayed, that underlying law hasn’t changed. Given that, the state will collect the premium assessment beginning Jan. 1 (0.58% or 58 cents per $100 of earnings), unless you were approved for an individual premium exemption. The only way to prevent legally required collections would be a change in the law – which only the Legislature can do. In the event the law is changed, the State will comply, which could include reimbursing assessed premiums.”
Inslee is ordering the state Employment Security Department not to collect premiums from employers before they come due in April. Democratic leaders have indicated they intend to pass a law formally delaying collection until after the 2023 legislative session.
That aligns with what Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, previously told The Center Square. He predicting the governor’s office would announce a suspension of the tax collection “just before Christmas” and cautioned that the program’s problems could take a long time to fix.
Mullet said he had voted against the tax and called it not fully baked.
But beyond the notion the now-delayed WA Cares program needs fixing, there seems to be a dearth of specific policy prescriptions from Democrats in the legislature regarding how to address concerns over who pays into the tax, who gets to benefit from the tax, and what residents can do with the money once they are eligible.
That’s not to say no solutions have been offered. In January, the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Trust Commission advising the Legislature will recommend a series of changes in response to some of these concerns.
Among its recommendations are:
- Allowing workers who retire before vesting to voluntarily continue paying premiums equal to what they paid while working, adjusted for inflation. They would become fully vested after making a total of 10 years of contributions.
- Exempting non-residents who work in Washington state from the program and the tax. Those who move to Washington state would have to participate.
- Requiring those who receive an exemption from the tax for holding a private long-term care insurance policy to recertify at least every three years that they still own the policy.
As for what to do about those who live, work, and pay premiums in Washington state but move elsewhere before claiming benefits, the LTSS Trust Commission had no recommendations. The commission noted that allowing such full portability would significantly raise premiums and that addressing the problem would take further study.
Elizabeth Hovde, policy analyst and director of the Centers for Health Care and Worker Rights at the Washington Policy Center, was less sanguine.
“I see the fund as unsalvageable,” she told The Center Square in an email. “Amendments to fix some eligibility unfairness still leaves many workers’ individual and family budgets unnecessarily burdened. While the state should continue to have safety nets for those in need, this fund weaves one far too wide, won’t benefit all those paying in, creates false security and takes away Washingtonians’ choices.”