(The Center Square) – The King County Elections’ Voter Education Outreach grant program, or VEF, is meant to improve voter turnout among certain demographics. However, a 2021 Public Disclosure Commission complaint alleged that King County Elections misused an estimated $300,000 to “express advocacy for or against various ballot measures between 2018 and 2020.”
Although the PDC did not formally find that a violation occurred, the investigation revealed an apparent lack of transparency, accountability, and clarity around the use of public funds by organizations actively advocating for and against ballot measures and also use partisan propriety resources as part of their voter outreach.
Created in 2017, VEF is a partnership between King County Elections and the Seattle Foundation providing grants to organizations that either are a 501(c)(3) organization or are fiscally supported by one. The 2019 grant acceptance letter states that its purpose is “to do non-partisan voter education work.”
In 2019, almost $1 million in grant money was awarded to 39 organizations for a two-year cycle. In 2021, a similar amount was awarded to 30 organizations.
Many of the organizations participating in the grant program are politically active, such as the Asian Pacific Islander Americans for Civic Engagement, which received a grant in 2019. Among the goals of its strategic plan is to “champion progressive policies” and “elect progressive decision-makers.”
In addition to advocacy regarding ballot measures, many grantees have also donated directly to campaigns. In 2018, the Latino Community Fund donated $138,699 to the Yes on I-1631 campaign; that same year it accepted $15,000 in VEF grant money.
Under state law, organizations cannot use VEF funds to advocate for or against ballot measures, such as initiatives and referendums.
However, the PDC complaint filed in March 2021 by Stefan Sharansky alleged this occurred. Among the examples cited were grantees hosting forums only featuring speakers in favor of measures such as I-1631, or social media posts advocating for it and Referendum 88 during the 2019 election.
I-1631 would have imposed a carbon tax. Referendum 88 would have allowed affirmative action in state hiring. Both I-1631 and Referendum 88 were endorsed by the Seattle Foundation, which contributed $100,000 to the Yes on I-1631 campaign. Voters rejected both measures.
The level of active political involvement by groups receiving VEF funds was highlighted in a Nov. 7, 2019 email from Seattle Foundation Program Officer John Cunningham to King County Elections, noting that “we may need some time to really unpack the election results as well. As the Voter Education Fund grantees, folks we’re funding did WORK on some key ballot initiatives that didn’t turn out the way people were hoping/expecting and folks may want space to process that.”
“Most troubling is that the grantees who contributed or expressly advocated in ballot measure campaigns were, without exception, always on the same sides of every measure,” the PDC complaint stated.
In its response to the PDC complaint, King County Elections argued there was no proof that VEF money was used inappropriately. County election officials quoted in the response said that “the Seattle Foundation leaned heavily upfront into stressing that the grant dollars were for nonpartisan work and educating groups on what they were allowed to do versus not allowed to do.”
“The VEF is just one of King County’s programs and initiatives designed to increase participation in elections and has a specific goal of increasing voter participation in historically excluded communities,” the response stated.
However, the county’s defense highlighted numerous transparency and accountability issues. If funds were misused, it would be difficult to know because by its own admission the county doesn’t track how that money is spent, nor do they require grantees provide proof of expenditures for VEF money. The county also admitted in its response that it doesn’t require grantees segregate VEF money from funds that can be legally used for political advocacy.
The county’s only form of accountability for grantees was orientation and refresher training, along with monthly check-in meetings.
However, notes obtained by The Center Square from these meetings between 2018-2020 showed many grantees repeatedly failed to attend them, some of which received grants during the 2021 cycle.
According to a 2018 monthly check-in note, “some VEF organizations openly expressed that they were in favor or against a certain initiative, which is not appropriate if they were receving [sic] funding from the VEF.”
In another monthly check-in that same year with the Eritrean Association in Greater Seattle, the notes state that “voters have difficulty understanding the issues so the organization is not sure how to try to explain the issues to voters without any bias.”
An amendment to the PDC complaint also noted that many of the grantees, including APACE, stated in their grant applications that they use VAN, a privately owned voter database exclusive to the Democratic Party, as part of their voter outreach efforts.
“It is implausible that voter contact and engagement data produced from VEF funded activities (such as through use of the VAN system) were only used to deliver advocacy-neutral reminders to vote, yet were never used for delivering the advocacy messages that the grantees were shown to be propagating,” the complaint stated. “To believe that the Democratic Party would provide access to the most sophisticated voter targeting technology on the planet for any purpose other than to identify and turn-out Democratic-leaning voters, is to believe in the Tooth Fairy.”
In its response to the amended complaint, King County Elections did not address the use of VAN by grantees.
Ultimately, the PDC investigation “found no evidence of a misuse of public office or agency facilities to promote or oppose ballot propositions.”
Yet, it added that “PDC staff has reminded King County Elections of its responsibility to monitor public resources, and suggests King County Elections consider reviewing its contract language to require renewing grantees to affirm there was no grant money or other public resources used in support or opposition to any ballot propositions during the prior grant period.”
Since then, the VEF grant acceptance letter has been updated to include a provision explicitly stating that grant money can’t be used to “advocate for or against ballot measures of any kind.”