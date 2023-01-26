FILE - Vote-by-mail ballots are shown in sorting trays on Aug. 5, 2020, at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. Washington state voters will winnow the field of candidates in dozens of races in the state's primary on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and voters must have their ballots postmarked and in the mail by Tuesday, or they can drop them off at drop boxes by 8 p.m. Under the state's primary system, the top two vote getters advance to the general election in November, regardless of party. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)