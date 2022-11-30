(The Center Square) – Residents across five sections of King County were given the chance to vote to fund initiatives they wanted. The first accepted project is a cemetery pond area expansion in East Renton.
The Cemetery Pond Open Space area was granted $50,000 for the acquisition of green infrastructure by the community vote.
Earlier this summer, the county used a new community-driven approach to spending called “participatory budgeting.”
Residents in East Federal Way, East Renton, Fairwood, Skyway and White Center were chosen to select projects they want to see funding go towards.
More than 2,600 ballots were cast by community members with 45 projects selected to be funded as part of the first participatory budgeting process, according to King County.
The $50,000 in funds helped the county purchase property that increases the pond and wetland capacity. The most recent land purchase for the pond was made in September and adds more than an acre to the restoration project.
King County has acquired nine parcels of land at East Renton’s Cemetery Pond since 2019, totaling 3.15 acres for wetland protection and restoration.
“The new land acquisitions at Cemetery Pond, funded through our first round of participatory budgeting, is a milestone for this new and critical process,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “With each new project funded, we’re highlighting the power of resident-led investments in the communities we serve, delivering on a shared vision of our region’s future.”
Voters seemed to value the restoration of the Cemetery Pond as they also approved $35,000 toward the design and construction of public trails to access the open space.
The Cemetery Pond restoration is also part of the county’s initiative of managing stormwater and restoring native salmon habitats in the region.