(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is poised to accept a $1.8 million state grant to help some of the 8,600 residential customers who fell behind on paying their utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday evening, the council is expected to accept funds from the Washington Department of Commerce to offset some of the outstanding $8 million in delinquent payments. The grant must be applied to past due sewer, water, garbage, electric and natural gas debt that accrued between the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021.
Customers to be given assistance are pre-qualified by participating in a variety of assistance programs. The city’s Public Works Department expects about 2,100 customers to get help with past due amounts.
Since the start of the pandemic, Public Works has assisted customers through no-interest payment plans, among other programs. The city has also tried to reduce the number of households facing collections for unpaid balances and water utility shutoffs for nonpayment of bills.
Commerce has included criteria that grant funding be used to support customers with lower incomes and those who suffered the most hardship during the pandemic, according to an agenda item report.
Mayor Nadine Woodward has asked the city council to use American Rescue Plan funds to cover past due utility bills. She contends that, while Spokane is on the mend after the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents are still experiencing higher poverty rates than Washington’s average.
“The past few years have thrown a lot our way as a city and a nation,” she said at a past council meeting.
She pointed out that Spokane’s per capita income was $50,000 dollars as of 2020.
“Despite our standing as the second largest city, that placed us at just 17th in the state... 16% below the U.S. average and 25% below the state average,” she said.
Woodward quoted data from the U.S. Census Bureau reflecting that the median household income in the city is about $60,000, well below the state’s $77,000 income level.
“Over the period of 2016 to 2020, about 13.5% of our population was living below the poverty level in Spokane County. That’s well above the state’s 9.5%,” she said.