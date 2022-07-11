(The Center Square) – Stevens County, Washington, is providing $125,000 for the City of Colville to use on ground preparation for a homeless encampment and parking area.
“It’s not going to solve the problem, but it can help the city with its plan,” said County Commissioner Chair Greg Young.
Colville Mayor Jack Smith said work will now begin as soon as possible to gravel and fence a lot of about one acre on the east side of Louis-Perras Road. That site just south of the city’s wastewater facility’s headworks building will then accommodate tents and about 20 vehicles.
Northeast Washington Department of Health has offered a dumpster and two porta-potties through a Department of Ecology grant, said Smith.
“Now that we have access to these funds, the process can move forward,” he said.
Rural Resources Community Action and Hope Street have both indicated they will help connect people using the lot with services they need to stabilize their lives, he said.
Disruptions in the supply chain may delay the arrival of fencing material that will provide campers with privacy, he said.
He anticipates the lot could open for guests in two or three months. People who want to stay there will have to agree to live by the same laws that apply to residents elsewhere, he said.
City workers will monitor activities at the site.
With the camp in place, Smith said the city can begin enforcing nuisance laws to address complaints by residents and business owners.
The city has received multiple complaints about people defecating in public, using drugs, trespassing on private property, and committing acts of vandalism and other crimes.
Complaints have also been registered about dilapidated buses and vehicles being moved every 72 hours to comply with the city’s parking code but remaining in the same vicinity.
Smith said, before the city could take action to resolve these and other complaints, research had to be done on the Boise v. Martin ruling four years ago by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
That panel of judges found that enforcement of ordinances that prohibit sleeping or camping on public property is unconstitutional when individuals do not have a meaningful alternative, such as shelter space or a legal place to camp.
In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal, which let the Ninth Circuit ruling stand.
The ruling has since been clarified to allow cities to set time and place restrictions on these activities if there is not a ban on all public locations when shelter is unavailable.
Smith said the homeless crisis that is being experienced in Washington, as elsewhere, is tied to numerous state and federal policy decisions.
As a result of lawmaker actions, he said, there is a lack of affordable housing, addictions are being fed by decriminalization of drugs and mentally ill people are suffering on the street instead of getting the help they need.
The money provided to the city comes from the $1.3 million banked in a fund to help the homeless that is administered by the county commissioners.
Each year, the local government receives a share of fees paid the state to record documents that must be used to help better the lives of people living on the street. The local funds are primarily invested in Rural Resources programs or given to the local warming center to operate a shelter during the winter months.