(The Center Square) – Cities are legally constrained from banning urban camping outright, but they can take steps to accommodate the homeless and still enforce local laws, says Colville, Washington, Mayor Jack Smith.
He believes the city council has found a way to achieve that balance.
Toward that end, Colville is seeking $125,000 from the Stevens County Commissioners to gravel and fence a lot on the east side of Louis-Perras Road. That site of about an acre could then accommodate both tents and about 20 vehicles.
“I think it’s a realistic solution based on the legislative situation we find ourselves in,” explained Smith.
The vacant city lot lies south of the wastewater treatment facility’s headworks building. That location once housed the Jessie Webb trailer park and is flat and above the level of ground water in the area.
People who want to stay on the lot will have to agree to live by the same laws that apply to residents elsewhere, said Smith.
He said city workers will prepare the site for habitation and monitor activities. The Northeast Washington Department of Health has offered a dumpster and two porta-potties through a Department of Ecology grant.
Rural Resources Community Action and Hope Street have both indicated they will help connect people using the lot with services they need to stabilize their lives.
“At least the people who want to be helped can be helped,” said Smith.
On Monday, Commissioners Greg Young, Wes McCart and Mark Burrows held a listening session at the Ag Trade Center to hear from people about the city’s proposal.
Young said about 60 people attended and some spoke in favor and some opposed. Overall, he described the session as “fairly positive.”
He said the commission will decide next week about the request. He said the county has about $1.3 million in the fund to help the homeless, so the money is available.
“What the city is asking is just a drop in the bucket,” said Young.
Each year, the county receives a share of fees paid the state to record documents that must be used to help better the lives of people living on the street. The local funds are primarily invested in Rural Resources programs or given to the local warming center to operate a shelter during the winter months.
Last fall, former Mayor Ralph Lane proposed using the Louis-Perras lot to get recreational vehicles and cars being used for housing out of neighborhoods. He came up with the plan after businesses and residents alike complained about having people defecate in public, use drugs, trespass on private property, and commit acts of vandalism and other crimes.
People also complained about dilapidated buses and vehicles being moved every 72 hours to comply with the city’s parking code but remaining in the same vicinity.
How to address homelessness became a central point of discussion in Colville in late 2021 when Cory Fitzgerald, owner of Country Chevrolet Buick, convinced people living in along Wynne Street and in a city lot at the south end of town to move onto another city property at the north end of Railroad Avenue.
At a subsequent public meeting, Fitzgerald said he took action to get city attention after spending months trying to urge authorities to enforce laws that other residents live by.
Smith said, before the city acted, research had to be done on the Boise v. Martin ruling four years ago by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. That panel of judges found that enforcement of ordinances that prohibit sleeping or camping on public property is unconstitutional when individuals do not have a meaningful alternative, such as shelter space or a legal place to camp.
The case originated in 2009 when Robert Martin and five other homeless plaintiffs brought suit against the city of Boise, Idaho, for ordinances that violated the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution for cruel and unusual punishment.
The plaintiffs claimed they were being punished by an anti-camping ordinance for sleeping outside when they had nowhere else to go.
In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal, which let the Ninth Circuit ruling stand.
The ruling has since been clarified to allow cities to set time and place restrictions on these activities if there is not a ban on all public locations when shelter is unavailable.
Smith said another case, City of Seattle v. Steven Long, also had ramifications for government impoundment of vehicles when someone is homeless. Steven Long, who was evicted from his home in 2014 for late rental payment, prevailed in 2021 when the state Supreme Court determined that impoundment of the truck that he was living in violated his federal Eight Amendment rights and the state Homestead Act. Judges said requiring that Long pay $500 to release his vehicle was excessive given his means.
Smith said the homeless crisis that is being experienced in Washington, as elsewhere, is tied to state and federal policy decisions.
He said the Legislature’s push in 2021 to decriminalize drugs has contributed to addictions that put more people to the streets. In addition, federal changes to mental health laws in the mid-1960s ended the practice of institutionalizing people against their will and shuttered many psychiatric hospitals. That left nowhere for some many people with mental illness to go and thousands are now homeless.
Land-use policies in Washington have also contributed to a lack of affordable housing for many individuals and families who can't cover the high cost of rent, said Smith.
The issues surrounding homeless are complex and Smith said the city doesn’t have the resources to address them all. What officials are doing is looking for a way to put homeless people in a safe living environment while also preserving the quality of life for community residents.