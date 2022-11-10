(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is hopeful that a measure to strip away her power to hire and fire legal counsel will fail, but the results of Tuesday’s election are still too close to call.
“There was a lot of misinformation put out about Proposition 1, including that it would somehow lower taxes and improve public safety, even though those have nothing to do with the measure,” she said.
What Proposition 1 does, she said, is amend the city charter to transfer power from the administration to the city council to make decisions involving legal counsel. As of press time Thursday, ballots were still being counted but the measure was poised to fail by a small margin.
Voters favored the proposal by a 48.69% margin but 51.31% were opposed. The next count of 20,000 outstanding ballots is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 and updated results will be posted on the Washington Secretary of State’s website.
“The election results are closer than I anticipated,” admitted Woodward.
Whether the measure is approved or not, she believes the issue has brought home the need for a community conversation about what voters intended with the charter. The guiding document for the city was adopted in 2001 to invoke a “strong mayor” form of governance.
There have been several decisions in recent months that gave the council powers it does not have in the charter, she said.
“I believe at some point we need to get some clarification,” said Woodward. “There is a separation of powers in the charter for a reason.”
Under a strong mayor system, the person elected to the office serves as the chief executive officer for the city. That individual has the authority to administer operations – including use of city properties - and appoint and remove department heads. The mayor drafts and proposes a budget to city council and has veto power over policies set by the council, according to the National League of Cities.
Council President Breean Beggs, chief sponsor of Prop 1, insists that Spokane has a “unique” charter in that there is both a “strong mayor” and “strong council” style of governance. The legislative branch holds equal power by enacting laws and setting policies, he said.
In addition, the council has the ability to override a mayoral veto, he told The Center Square.
“It’s about checks and balances,” said Beggs.
If Spokane operated under the council-strong form of government, the NLC states that a manager would be appointed by the council to oversee daily operations and answer to the elected body. The mayor would be elected as part of the council, or selected by the council, to preside at meetings, serve as a spokesperson for the community, and facilitate communication between elected and appointed officials.
Woodward invites anyone confused about the issue to visit the city’s website, my.spokanecity.org, where the charter is posted. Section 4 Powers – How Exercised states, “All power of the City, unless otherwise provided in this Charter, shall be exercised by the mayor and city council in a strong-mayor form of government. They shall be subject to the control and direction of the people at all times by the initiative, referendum, and recall provided for in this Charter.”
Prop 1 was intended, said Beggs , to give the legislative body more say in selection of an attorney and the ability to block a firing they deem untimely.
He argued that under the current system, the attorney appointed by the mayor would be more prone to offer legal advice that favored the administration.
Woodward counters that her administration oversees day-to-day operations for more than 2,000 employees so she is in the best position to know what service needs are.
The ability to let an attorney go that is not adequately protecting the interests of taxpayers should go with the responsibility of overall management, she said.
Prop 1 also allows the administration and council to retain their own attorneys after giving written notice of that intent to the other branch. Woodward points out that having two attorneys at work is going to cost the city additional money.
“It just means more money is going to be spent on differing opinions,” she said.
Beggs and supporters of the measure have argued that having separate attorneys could lead to more and better legal opinions that could generate more revenue.
Prop 1 requires the mayor to agree with the council’s pick of an attorney. Under the measure, the city's attorney could not be let go for seven years "without cause” that the council agrees with. And the council is given the ability to renew legal counsel's contract for a second seven-year term without having mayoral approval.
Beggs contends that job security could make it easier to find the best candidates for the job.
Woodward believes Prop 1, if approved, sets the stage for more conflicts between the administration and a council majority that seems intent on eroding her authority.
She expressed gratitude about the vocal support of Councilors Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart at council meetings where her role is increasingly under attack.
“We need to get some balance on this council,” she said, in reference to the fact that three seats are up for grabs next year. Beggs’ role will be up for re-election and Councilors Lori Kinnear and Karen Stratton, part of the majority bloc, have termed out and will be replaced.
Woodward will also be running for re-election next year to the post she has held since 2019.