(The Center Square) – With a difference of only 65 votes in the current count, the race between two Democratic candidates in the 47th Legislative District Senate race could be headed to a recount.
Claudia Kauffman, who was the former Democratic senator of the 47th District from 2007 to 2011 and Satwinder Kaur, a councilmember from the City of Kent who is running as a Democrat, are neck and neck to run for the second spot on the ballot in the upcoming general election.
The Center Square reached out to the King County Elections to find out if the 47th District race could face a recount. Courtney Hudak from King County Elections explained what could trigger it.
Washington state law governs when a mandatory recount happens. Recounts are done only by final results once certified. In the case of this election, it will be certified next Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Campaigns can also request a recount. In that event, they would be responsible for the costs of the recount unless the results are reversed. For this election, recounts from any campaigns can be requested until Aug. 18.
“In King County, we haven’t had a recount that reversed an election in recent memory – most recounts don’t even result in any change to vote count at all,” Hudak said in an email to The Center Square. “This is a good thing, as it means we counted it right the first time!”
A machine recount will be required if there is a difference of less than 2,000 votes and less than 0.5% of the total votes cast for both candidates. A hand recount will be required if there is a difference of less than 150 votes and less than 0.25% of the total number of votes cast for both candidates.
In the race between Kaur and Kauffman, the latter leads by only 65 votes with a 0.21% difference of the total number of votes cast, according to current election results.
According to Hudak, the largest recount done by King County Elections recently was a hand recount of the 5th Legislative District Senate race in the 2020 General Election. That recount resulted in the results changing by one vote. The incumbent candidate, Mark Mullet, went from winning by 57 votes, to winning by 58 votes.