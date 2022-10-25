(The Center Square) — More than 20 leaders in business, government and education have written letters in support of improving the intersection of two state highways near Warden, Washington and its larger port district.
The junction of WA 17 and WA 170, two miles west of Warden, is a busy crossroads currently managed by a stoplight. “The growth in traffic and freight has also brought on safety concerns at the intersection, as during certain times of the day, it is very difficult to safely enter or exit the intersection,” Port of Warden officials said in a news release.
WSDOT has determined that a roundabout would be the best way to ease congestion, according to a statement from Port of Warden. However, funding is not currently available for the $3.5 million project, the statement added.
Warden’s population is about 2,500, though nearly 50,000 people live within 20 miles of the city, and WA 17 is a main artery of north-south traffic in Grant County.
Traffic statistics for WA 17 and WA 170 were not available. However, the junction of WA 17 and W. Cunningham Rd., 10 miles to the south, had an annual average daily volume of 7,384 vehicles in 2018 with peak traffic volume of more than 700 vehicles per hour, according to information from WSDOT.
“In the past few years, a great deal of economic development and freight growth has occurred in Warden, WA, including a canola crushing and canola oil refining facility, a new fertilizer distribution facility, additional fresh produce packing and frozen and dehydrated food processing, and the associated warehousing for these products," explained David Smoot, vice president of merchandising for Viterra USA in an open letter to WDSOT.
By example, Viterra's Canola Oilseed Processing Facility in Warden, WA is said to be the single "largest commercial-scale canola processing facility west of the Rocky Mountains."
The 23 organizations writing in support of funding the expansion include Lamb Weston, Viterra, Washington Potato Co., Greater Pacific Cold Storage, CHS Sun Basin Growers, Pure Line Seeds, Grant County Board of Commissioners, the City of Warden, Grant County Economic Development Council, Big Bend Community College and Columbia Basin Railroad.
The WSDOT North Central Region office did not reply to a request for comment.