(The Center Square) – The Washington state Department of Health recalled thousands of coronavirus test kits after a small percentage were found to be contaminated with bacteria.
The University of Washington School of Medicine had paid $125,000 to airlift 35,000 test kits from a medical products company in Shanghai. The bacteria was found in the specimen-preserving liquid, which does not come into contact with patients after their mouth is swabbed.
Health officials said they were recalling the kits out of “an abundance of caution,” and that swabs would also be tested.
The Department of Health also adjusted its reporting over the weekend on the number of positive coronavirus tests. The agency originally reported there were 11,980 cases, but “data cleaning” over the weekend showed 190 of those people were not residents. The death count now stands at 634.
There have been 138,642 tests administered statewide, some 3,000 more than had been reported Friday, also as a result of the “data cleaning.”
King County, where Seattle is located, continues to be hit hardest, accounting for 55 percent of the deaths reported statewide and more than 5,300 cases.
“Though it’s hard to believe, we are still at the beginning of a marathon, and it’s going to get worse before it gets better, but we will get through it together,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wrote in a weekly update. “And remember, stay home, and if you need to get out, practice social distancing – our nurses, doctors and the most vulnerable are counting on you.”
Both utility companies that serve the city have agreed not to turn off power due to missed payments and customers who meet income eligibility criteria can register to set up a payment plan.
The city has also placed a moratorium on evictions and rent increases.
More than 2,000 people gathered at the state Capitol Building in Olympia Sunday to protest Gov. Jay Inslee’s continued shut down order. Inslee’s “stay-at-home” mandate banned non-essential travel and gatherings of more than 10 people.
Media reports indicate few attendees wore face masks or other personal protective equipment and most did not attempt to practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others. State police did not issue any citations.
The border between the U.S and Canada, which closed to non-essential travel on March 21 and was set to reopen next week, will remain closed for at least an additional 30 days. Washington has four crossings with the Canadian province of British Columbia.