(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit challenging a rule change by the Trump administration which would limit protections against discrimination under the Affordable Care Act.
Filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on Thursday, the lawsuit claims that the rule change rescinds protections from discrimination on the basis of "gender identity" and "sex stereotyping"—which Ferguson argues would allow discrimination against LGBTQ patients in particular.
"President Trump’s unlawful attempt to roll back anti-discrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act directly threatens the health and lives of Washingtonians," Ferguson said in a statement. "We’re in the middle of a pandemic — broad health care coverage has rarely been more critical."
The rule also allows religious organizations to discriminate against their patients such as denying coverage of birth control, the lawsuit alleges.
If allowed to stand, the rule would remove broad anti-discrimination protections from about 1.5 million Washingtonians, the lawsuit claims. This includes as many as 16,000 transgender patients, Ferguson says in the lawsuit.
Under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, health care providers are barred from discriminating against patients on the basis of "sex, race, national origin, age or disability."
People with limited English proficiency, the lawsuit claims, could also be harmed by the rule’s reductions in translation services.
According to the lawsuit, the rule also violates the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires evidence and reasoning to federal rule changes. The lawsuit argues that it contradicts the stated purpose of the ACA to expand access to health care.
Washington Assistant Attorneys General Marsha Chien, Neal Luna, and Brian Sutherland are leading the case for the state.