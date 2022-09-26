The landfall facility is shown last July of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany. Germans are facing a new tax on natural gas use that could cost the average household several hundred euros a year and is aimed at rescuing importers slammed by Russian cutbacks tied to the war in Ukraine. The war has caused uncertainty in natural gas marketplace, and increased demand, driving up prices around the globe.