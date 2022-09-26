(The Center Square) – Cascade Natural Gas customers could find monthly bills going up 22% as of Nov. 1. The company has requested a rate increase that will be considered in late October by the Washington State Utilities & Transportation Commission.
Cascade Natural, headquartered in Kennewick, told regulators that the increase reflects the higher cost of gas due to market factors. The rate change also includes a 3% increase for a temporary technical adjustment.
For the average residential customers using 54 therms each month, the rate hike would take monthly bills from $61 to $75.50.
Cascade noted in its proposal that the New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas futures traded even higher this summer than last, which had been the highest level in seven years. Summer prices in 2021 peaked around $4 and went as high as $9 one year later, the company said.
"Natural gas production has been steadily increasing and is expected to moderate some of the winter pricing upward pressure,” Cascade stated in its report about the situation. “However, elevated forward prices for the upcoming winter are likely to persist unless weather moderates, production increases, and/or storage across the region returns to normal levels.”
Cascade serves about 200,350 residential customers, 27,290 commercial customers and 510 industrial customers in Washington state.
The commission will consider the rate increase at its 9 a.m. meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27. To join that meeting, or to comment, access utc.wa.gov/documents-and-proceedings/open-meetings.
Comments also may be emailed to comments@utc.wa.gov or mailed to WUTC, P.O. Box 47250, Olympia, WA98504-7250. Include your name and mailing address and reference Cascade Natural Gas.