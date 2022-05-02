(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Invest in Washington Now has set up a hotline for people to keep tabs on those gathering signatures for Initiative 1929 to repeal Washington state’s nascent capital gains tax.
The organization, which touts itself as a “movement of educators, working families, and everyday Washingtonians advocating for progressive revenue solutions,” advises people who spot any I-1929 signature gatherers to call or text 509-495-1222 or fill out a quick form available on its website.
The online form warns, “Beware! Signature gatherers may say anything to get you to sign I-1929.”
It goes on to characterize I-1929 as benefiting only the rich, while pointing out relatively few people make enough money to impacted by the capital gains tax.
Invest in Washington Now did not respond to emails from The Center Square requesting comment.
Tina Podlodowski, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, tweeted her support for the hotline on Thursday.
“Friends don’t let friends sign petitions that give billionaires tax cuts and bankrupt our schools @washdems! 7 rich white dudes are paying for this initiative to get richer! Decline to sign. Call the hotline!” she wrote.
Northwest Progressive Institute Executive Director Andrew Villeneuve in a Thursday blog wrote, “If you see a petitioner collecting signatures for this measure, please take photos with your phone and let us know using Permanent Defense’s reporting system.”
Villeneuve pointed out NPI’s system has been around for a while and is not connected to Invest in Washington Now’s efforts.
“Our system actually dates back to 2006 and has been continually operating since then,” he explained via email.
Villeneuve said treatment of petitioners is a major concern for his organization.
“In addition to tracking and monitoring what the opposition is up to, gathering data about petitioner activity enables NPI to better understand and analyze how signature gathering companies are treating their workers,” he said. “This industry (which we have been tracking for decades) sadly has a long and disgraceful history of worker exploitation. For example, directing and controlling petitioners like employees but then failing to register with the Department of Labor & Industries as our worker protection laws require.”
He went on to say, “We believe that petitioners should be able to get the same protections that other workers in Washington get. And we believe that petitioners should be able to work on signature drives that are operated ethically and with integrity. That means no verbal abuse, sexual harassment, or withholding of legally required paperwork. Petitioners should be consistently treated with respect and dignity by their employers, and should be trained to teach anyone they approach for a signature respectfully and professionally, regardless of what cause the petition they're circulating is for.”
There are also legal protections for those wishing to sign the petition to get I-1929 on the ballot.
According to the Elections portion of the Secretary of State’s website, while people can urge others not to sign a petition, “An opponent, however, does not have the right to interfere with the petition process. In fact, it is a gross misdemeanor to interfere with somebody else’s right to sign a petition, and there are also laws against assaulting people.”
On March 1, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled the capital gains tax adopted last year, Senate Bill 5096, is an unconstitutional graduated income tax.
Following Huber’s ruling, Attorney General Bob Ferguson asked the state Supreme Court to accept the case on direct appeal.
Neither “excise tax” nor “income tax” will appear on the ballot title and summary for I-1929, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas ruled on Thursday afternoon. The I-1929 campaign to repeal Washington state’s capital gains enacted last year had challenged the state Office of the Attorney General for what it called its “misleading” ballot title and summary for the proposed ballot measure, clearing the way for signature gathering for the ballot measure.