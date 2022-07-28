(The Center Square) – When Rep. Kristen Harris-Talley announced she would not run again for the Legislative 37th District position two, it cleared the way for four Democrat candidates vying to represent the community of South Seattle.
Citing the challenges with operating as an “anti-racist” in the House of Representatives, Harris-Talley called it quits after serving one term representing the 37th District which covers South Seattle and the northern tip of Redmond.
The four candidates seeking to win the open position includes: Chipalo Street, an employee at Microsoft; Emijah Smith, the chief of staff of the pro-black advocacy nonprofit organization King County Equity Now; Andrew Ashiofu, co-chair of the Seattle LGBTQ+ Commission and flight attendant for Delta Airlines; and Nimco Bulale, founder of South Sound Strategies, which seeks to advance racial equity.
All four of the candidates agree on one subject: the need for affordable housing. While the city of Seattle itself is making funds available the building of affordable housing through the JumpStart payroll tax, the candidates all agree that is not enough to address the problem.
South Seattle already has 26 spaces dedicated to affordable housing out of 160 in the city as whole, according to aptfinder.org. But Street believes increasing property taxes are forcing more people out of their homes.
“Our neighbors are often pushed out due to the rising cost of living in our community, elders are forced to sell their homes due to increasing property taxes and renters have few protections,” Street said on his campaign website.
Street’s plan includes strengthening tenant protections against landlords; supporting rental assistance for families through temporary hardships; ending exclusionary zoning; and continuing state spending for affordable housing.
“I think affordable housing programs are good in general, but they are only one means we need to employ in our fight to combat the housing crisis,” Street said to The Center Square in an email. “I will advocate for a more progressive model that lowers the sales and property tax by adding an income tax, so wealthy individuals pay their fair share – the tax burden should not be carried by families and small businesses.”
The current state budget dedicates an estimated $829 million to affordable housing programs and homeless outreach throughout Washington. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office estimates the spending would yield approximately 3,890 additional housing units.
Bulale says she knows firsthand what it’s like living paycheck to paycheck with the unsureness of affording the monthly rent. She is for the idea of expanding the affordable housing program but does not think it’s enough.
“We need to put more emphasis into making sure that people have a sufficient sense of job security to begin with, so that one missed paycheck won’t send a family onto the street,” Bulale said on her website.
Ashiofu also believes his experience being "unhoused" helps shape the programs and policies he believes would help in providing more affordable housing.
“Losing my home was a deeply traumatic experience for me and many in our district are facing the same. People with fixed incomes can't afford to pay their rising property taxes, even though they've lived in the same house for their entire life,” Ashiofu said on his website. “Our increasing property taxes are extremely difficult on people with fixed incomes.”
He has additional ideas for for what to do about homelessness.
Ashiofu wants to keep libraries open and accessible so people have access to free internet; make it easier to get identification; expand Seattle's "House Our Neighbors" initiative to the entire state, which would provide investments for public social housing; and amend the constitution to allow for rent regulation.
Smith herself has spoken of her intent to provide access to housing for all. However she has not gone more in depth regarding how she will do so.
The Center Square reached out to all four candidates to provide more details on their efforts to increase accessible housing.