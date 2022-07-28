In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. Tiny homes could be the solution to all kinds of housing needs, offering warmth and security for the homeless, an affordable option for expensive big cities and simplicity for people who want to declutter their lives. However, that seemingly broad support fails to translate into acceptance when tiny home developers try to build next door. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)