(The Center Square) – Marine veteran Carl Taylor is blasting two Stevens County commissioners for limiting remote access to public meetings.
He said the decision by Commissioners Wes McCart and Mark Burrows to scale back WebEx access for their constituents reinforced his decision to get more politically engaged.
“I would invite more public involvement in the workings of our government,” said Taylor, 55, who is seeking to wrest the District 2 seat from Burrows. Also running in the Aug. 2 primary election to represent the central sector of the county is Brandon Harting. All three candidates are Republicans.
Taylor said the WebEx controversy highlights the disconnect of elected leaders from the needs of their constituents.
He said every effort should have been made by McCart and Burrows to ensure the people of Stevens County were afforded First Amendment rights to speak out about government actions.
“The commission already makes it more difficult for people to attend meetings because they take place during the work day,” said Taylor. “So, why limit the ability of their constituents to participate, or listen in, on meetings when decisions are being made that directly affect their way of life.”
McCart and Burrows have decided that meetings would return primarily to in-person at the first of July. If an individual cannot make it to the office at 120 E. Birch Avenue due to a disability, physical distance or another type of challenge, that individual can call 509-684-3751 to request WebEx access. That request must be made at least two hours prior to the beginning of the meeting.
Commission Chair Greg Young was not in agreement with the change.
Taylor said the decision by McCart and Burrows does not mesh with their stated support of open government.
“People can tell me a great deal and I will, at first, take what they say at face value,” he said. “That said, I then watch, learn and check their actions. When what they are doing doesn’t line up with what they say, that speaks volumes. Trust but verify.”
Taylor is a combat veteran quoted Ronald Reagan’s famous phrase, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”
Taylor said that he, like many veterans, have lived out the reality of bad policies.
“We are a representative republic; so elected officials should be servant leaders,” said Taylor. “My plan, given the opportunity, is to represent the district in a manner that I have led in business and the military. Leave no person behind is a military creed that should also apply to the civilian world.”
Taylor said the time has come for all Americans to stand up and fight for the principles this country was founded upon, in whatever capacity they can.
“I am a lifelong Eastern Washingtonian and a direct descendent of conservative pioneers that came to this territory and developed our lands, industries and way of life,” he said. “Now it is time for me to do my part.”
He describes himself as a “God-fearing” family man and philanthropist with 35 years of uniformed and business experience.
Taylor left the military after 12 years of active and reserve duty. He then became a security consultant for the federal government, providing weapons and tactics training. He has also been engaged in target manufacturing.
His wife, Holly, is also a lifelong resident of the region and they have been married for 20 years. They have three sons.
“My plan for public service is simple,” said Taylor. “Listen to my constituents and put their needs first within the construct of the state and federal constitutions.”