(The Center Square) – The newly adopted King County budget will fund $150,000 to Washington State University to conduct a study finding any benefits and costs of modifying railway tunnels through the Cascade Mountains.
The Stampede Pass rail corridor runs between southeast King County and Kittitas County through a section of the Cascade Mountains. Goods from Eastern Washington run through the rail corridor to ports around the Puget Sound.
Because the Stampede Pass tunnel was constructed in 1888, the capacity of the route is currently limited to a single stack of rail cars.
The study will be funded King County’s $16.4 billion biennial budget. Researchers will work between January 2023 and February 2024.
“There is an exciting opportunity before us to potentially improve rail transport across Stampede Pass,” King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn said in a statement. “This project seems to hold promising benefits for local trade, traffic congestion and our environment.”
Washington farmers moved 3.8 million twenty-foot cargo shipments through Seattle and Tacoma in 2018, according to Dunn. The export markets in Washington state mainly go through the Northwest Seaport Alliance. It is the fourth largest international container port in the United States.
Washington agricultural producers currently export goods via truck-highway shipments over I-90 to the Port of Tacoma and Seattle. Dunn says that's one reason traffic congestion going over Snoqualmie Pass has increased.
The study by Washington State University will seek out whether or not an increase in rail capacity through Stampede Pass could provide numerous public benefits in King County “related to congestion, collisions, road maintenance and emission improvements,” according to Dunn.
Mark Anderson of the Anderson Hay and Grain Company said the company is encouraged by the county in working to find alternatives in moving containers from Eastern Washington and into Seattle and Tacoma ports.
“Long term we need to understand alternatives to our current [long haul trucks] and the impacts they have on the environment, highway systems and traffic congestion in general,” Anderson said.