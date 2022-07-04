(The Center Square) – Paul McDaniel says he doesn’t think of himself as a politician, even as he seeks to become a member of the Washington State Legislature.
He is campaigning to be the Republican nominee for the Position 1 seat in the 30th Legislative District currently held by state Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way.
The 30th Legislative District covers the cities of Federal Way, Des Moines, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, and Milton, as well as unincorporated parts of King County.
“I feel the term citizen legislator would be a pretty accurate description,” he said. “I say I am not a career politician, because I do not wish to make politics my only source of income and plan to continue to work and run my company after I am elected.”
McDaniel, 44, is the founder and president of 7th Power, Inc., a technology consulting company he started 22 years ago.
His experience in the private sector – including his business surviving the pandemic-caused shutdowns of 2020 – inform his political opinions and public policy prescriptions.
“Being a business owner required me to learn how to read and understand basic financial statements and build and stick to a budget,” McDaniel said. “When I run into revenue shortfalls, I learned I had two options: either increase my revenue through sales, or review my expenses and make the hard budget cuts.”
He quipped that these were “Two skills I feel are lacking in most politicians.”
His time in the Marine Corps has also shaped how he plans to achieve his goal of getting elected to the Legislature.
“The Marine Corps taught me mission accomplishment is the primary objective and to never quit,” the third-generation Federal Way resident said. “These two core principles provide me the internal drive to fight for my primary objective of safety, quality education, and strong families.”
A personal experience with crime was one of the motivating factors in his decision to run for state office.
“In December 2021, I had my vehicle stolen,” he explained. “To make the matter worse, the police officer that took my statement informed me that if they caught the suspect, they would not arrest them, and if they did arrest them the jails would not take them, and even if the jails would take them the prosecutors would not charge them.”
As a legislator, McDaniel said he would work on “unhandcuffing our law enforcement” by passing legislation undoing the Blake decision, a February 2021 state Supreme Court ruling that found Washington’s simple possession drug law unconstitutional because it did not require the state to prove intent, in this case knowledge of possession of a controlled substance.
The ruling came in the case of a Spokane woman, Shannon Blake, who had received a pair of jeans from a friend that had a small bag of methamphetamine in a pocket.
In April 2021, the state Supreme Court rejected a request from the state to reconsider its Blake ruling.
Referring back to his experience in technology, McDaniel pledged to “work with key decision makers in the police, courts, and jails to streamline and simplify the process of sharing data” in order to make “smarter decisions.”
When it comes to public education, McDaniel favors making parents stakeholders, curriculum transparency, and a return to focusing on academic progress rather than social issues.
As a member of the Legislature, he plans to champion relaxed permitting requirements and tax incentives as a means of attracting good paying jobs, in addition to lowering the barrier to mental health treatment and marriage counseling.
“The strong families issue is the cornerstone of my campaign, just like it is the cornerstone of our communities,” McDaniel said.
In addition to seeing himself as a citizen legislator – willing to serve up to 12 years, not necessarily consecutively, but no more – McDaniel considers himself a “classical liberal, not to be confused with a social liberal.”
“In short,” he said, “I believe government should focus on providing protection, limited infrastructure, create and enforce laws equally, and not infringe on individual freedoms.”
The statewide primary election is Aug. 2. The general election is Nov. 8.